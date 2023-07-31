The victory in Chubut excites Juntos por el Cambio for the Paso, but the inmate is still alive

The tight but important victory in the province of Chubut, where Ignacio Torres was elected governor, emboldened Together for Change in the final stretch of the campaign towards Las Paso, although the unity postcard between Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta does not overshadow the internally and the discussion for the joint bunker is still open on the night of August 13.

The pre-candidates of the opposition coalition shared the stage in Trelew with Torres and managed to overcome the bad taste of the defeat in Córdoba Capital. In any case, they could not avoid the discomfort, especially when the militants present sang a chant for “Patricia presidente” and the former minister had to stop them.

“On the 13th we are going to discuss with Larreta who is president; For now, let’s calm down, ”Bullrich dodged, and exchanged some timid pats with his rival – whom he called by the last name, breaking with the Macrista style of using proper names – with the young Torres in the middle.

Consulted this Monday by LU20 Radio Chubut, Larreta minimized the internship, but differed from Bullrich: “There was not a single personal criticism, not a single grievance, not a single personal allusion that I have made to anyone from Together for Change. That others do it with me is something else”.

In the same sense, the national deputy Silvia Lospennato, who works actively in Larreta’s campaign, expressed herself: “We campaigned without attacking or responding to aggression, only based on our own proposals.”

Last week, Bullrich’s idea of ​​going for a “shield” with the IMF was replicated by Larreta and his economists, although there were also other spikes in tension, such as when the head of government spoke of the “failure” of Macri’s management. and his opponent accused him of “moral turpitude”, “opportunism” and “lack of ethics”.

“The important thing is not the photos and images, but the attitudes and the vocation to build together. You have to show and demonstrate the will to build together and that requires much more than a photo,” said Lospennato.

The tours continue and Larreta adds an ally

With no time to waste, the pre-candidates returned from the Patagonian province and resumed their tours. Bullrich plans to tour Mendoza and San Luis this Tuesday and Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday he will be in different towns in Buenos Aires: Olavarría, Azul, Tandil and Mar del Plata.

Larreta will also be in Mendoza, but only on Thursday. This Monday he was in Pergamino, San Nicolás and Ramallo, and this Tuesday his destinations are Tandil and Bahía Blanca, all in the province of Buenos Aires, where both candidates seem to be concentrating their greatest efforts.

An outstanding piece of information from these tours is that, during his visit to Tandil, Larreta will add the support of Facundo Manes, a UCR deputy and neuroscientist who got out of the presidential fight and since then had remained silent, without leaning towards any postulant.

Manes had already spoken out in favor of Martín Lousteau at the Juntos por el Cambio internship in the City of Buenos Aires. “He is the one who will give it a new impetus to reach that city we dream of,” he said of the senator, whom he later accompanied on a tour of the Nueva Pompeya neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the discussion about the unified bunker of Together for Change on the night of Las Paso is still open. The versions indicate that the Buenos Aires head of government proposed the Costa Salguero center, a classic for the PRO festivities, but Bullrich would prefer a more “austere” place and thinks of the San Miguel Palace.

The victory in Chubut is the third that Juntos por el Cambio has scored, which they have already won in San Luis and San Juan with Claudio Poggi and Marcelo Orrego, respectively. To this must be added the victories in Paso de Mendoza, Santa Fe and Chaco, and the support for the candidate who won in Neuquén, Rolando Figueroa. “This clearly shows the vocation for change of all Argentines,” Larreta enthused.

President Alberto Fernández himself came out to congratulate Torres, who beat Juan Pablo Luque, the local ruling party candidate, who aspired to succeed the Massista ally Mariano Arcioni by a difference of just 5,229 votes.

“I congratulate the new governor of Chubut, Nacho Torres. I am sure that he will work to promote the development and growth of the province and its people. I especially greet each Chubutense who attended to vote in the midst of the storm that is plaguing the province and I appreciate the efforts of the organizations that work to repair damage. The national State is available,” said Fernández.

