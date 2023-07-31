Davutoğlu: I said, ‘This right-wing voter will not vote for CHP’

Chairman of the Future Party Ahmet Davutogluanswered Ruşen Çakır’s questions on Medyascope. Speaking on the agenda, the election results of 14 May and 28 May and the upcoming local elections, Davutoğlu said, CHP made statements about their election from the lists.

“I GIVEN AN OFFER TO THE GOOD PARTY”

“My last choice was to enter the election from the CHP lists,” said Davutoğlu and continued:

“I said 3 parties, let’s enter together. I made an offer to the IYI Party. This right-wing voter CHP’ye oy doesn’t give. I said let’s be together. to the IYI Party To Mr. Akşener I told you too. There were talks between our parties. Triple, DEVA, Happinesswhen there is no future GOOD Party I also spoke with. Then we talked to Saadet and then again. We tried all ways. Then no one can turn around and claim that we are displaying an opportunist attitude.”

