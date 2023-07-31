Miyerlandi Torres Agredo. What does Ventana say about this well-known candidate?

To keep in mind:

-The candidate Miyerlandi Torres Agredo on Sunday issued a call for a press conference Monday to publicize “Decision for the good of Cali”… and many colleagues and analysts predicted that she would announce her retirement, I personally thought otherwise, because in an interview that I spoke to him live via Twitter a few days ago, I was able to verify his firmness and faith in his convictions… And on Monday he indicated that he would continue with his campaign. So several colleagues and analysts were left with the headlines ready. Not only did she make it known that she will continue, but she also called a city debate… I go back and repeat it, the campaign returns and begins. Registration closed on the 29th…

Between Tomatoes and Strawberries:

-Tomatoes: many and very rotten for all those groups and structures that sow anxiety in Valle del Cauca, especially in Jamundí, Buenaventura, Tuluá and even in Cali, cities where extreme security is required.

-Strawberries: enough and tasty for those citizens who bucket, bottles and watering cans in their hands these days pour water on plants and small trees in Cali, where summer is raging.

Farandula in Action:

-Congratulations to the Orquesta Canela for the tour of Colombianness that it is carrying out in the United States. A series of presentations has allowed him to be closer to our neighborhood and to other lovers of his music and sentiment.

– Jimmy Saa is full of optimism and happiness in Spain, where he captivates with his talent. “The Ambassador of the Pacific” confirms the talent and charisma that allow him to continue on the path of success.

The Mop Question:

Will Jaime de La Pava and Lucas González be able to straighten out Deportivo Cali and América, who started the tournament weakly?

To Caesar what is Caesar’s:

-Even if many do not like it, most of them out of envy, James Rodríguez is still active and this time in a football that adapts to his conditions, such as the Brazilian, where the virtuous player is highly appreciated, due to the warm reception given by the fans Sao Paulo, one of the powerful teams in that country. GOD wants everything to go well.

The “Latest” of Journalism:

-Rubén Darío Valencia, for the moment, has finished his cycle in newspapers and returns to his origins: the radio. And he does it next to an old colleague and friend from the fights, precisely Miguel Ángel Arango, with whom he shared microphones on the old Radio Súper. Now they are in the “Relámpago newscast” in Todelar… Many successes for this journalistic tandem.

-WinSport’s things: before the Colombian matches, they program the space “Women’s Long Kick”, but it is directed by Eduardo Luis López, as if there were no female journalists capable of doing it…

-Bye… See you tomorrow… Thanks to GOD for everything…and to you for being a Ventanallector…

