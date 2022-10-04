As the representative of Audi performance car R8, in 2021, the original factory confirmed that the next-generation model will abandon the V10 engine and turn to the electric motor instead, and it is rumored that the final version of the model may be launched as soon as this fall, and it will be officially discontinued in 2023 , exit the stage of history. Recently, Audi also unveiled the R8 Coupe GT RWD, which is limited to 333 units. The power has been increased to 602 hp, and the vehicle has been further adjusted to achieve better performance; the original factory said that the debut of the R8 GT RWD was also officially announced. The V10 engine will go into history.

Over 600 hp, tuned for the track

The R8 GT RWD is equipped with a 5.2-liter V10 naturally aspirated engine. Compared with the R8 Performance RWD, the maximum horsepower has been increased from 562 to 602 hp, and the maximum torque has also increased to 57.1 kg meters. It only takes 3.4 seconds to accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour, which is faster than The Performance RWD is 0.4 seconds faster and closes the 3.1-second difference to the Quattro model, while the 0-200 km/h acceleration is 10.1 seconds, and the top speed can reach 320 km/h, making it the strongest rear-drive car in Audi history.

The original factory said that the 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox has also been adjusted to improve the shifting time, and the gear ratio has been adjusted to further increase the speed; in addition, it is equipped with a new Torque Rear mode, which can be driven by buttons on the steering wheel. Reduce the intervention of the ASR anti-skid system, there are 1 to 7 levels, the higher the number, the less the degree of system intervention, so that the tail drift range will be more unrestricted, and a driving experience that is less disturbed by the electronic system can be achieved.

Lightweight body, exclusive R8 GT model accessories

The R8 GT RWD rides on lightweight 20-inch 10-spoke wheels with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, ceramic brakes and bucket racing seats as standard, while the front suspension parts have also been reduced in weight, and the anti-roll bars are made of carbon fiber Made of reinforced polymer (CFRP), the original manufacturer said it reduced the weight of the car, which was 20 kilograms less than the Performance RWD, and the weight of the car came to 1,570 kilograms.

In the appearance part, there is a “R8 GT” nameplate at the rear, which symbolizes this most powerful Audi rear-wheel drive model, and uses Aerokit’s body carbon fiber kit, including front and rear splitters, side skirts and rear bumpers, etc., and the rear wing is also Adjusted to increase downforce and improve overall aerodynamic efficiency. In the interior, in order to pay tribute to the first R8 GT launched in 2010, black is mainly used to match with red, and the seat back and footrest have the words “R8 GT”.

The Audi R8 GT RWD will be officially launched in 2023. There are only 333 vehicles in the world, and each vehicle has an exclusive manufacturing code, which highlights this unique model; the price in Germany is 225,000 euros (approximately new TWD 7.03 million), prices and quotas for other regions have not yet been announced.

About to enter history, the successor will be a pure electric car

The source pointed out that the successor of the R8 will give up the name of the original car series, but will still maintain the product setting of the two-door performance sports car. According to foreign media reports, there are two possibilities for the platform used by the successor of the R8. One is the next The SSP scalable modular chassis platform used by the generations of Taycan and e-tron GT; there is also a possibility that the new sports car platform currently under development, 718 Boxster and Cayman will develop pure electric versions based on this .

While previous reports pointed out that the Audi R8 will go into history when the final version is launched this fall, this R8 GT RWD seems to be the so-called final model, but the original factory only said that it would say goodbye to the V10 engine, and did not clearly indicate that the GT RWD It is the final R8 model. Whether there will be an R8 named after the final model in the future, U-CAR will also continue to track and report.