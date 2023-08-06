Scientists Receive Grant to Study Potential Life on Mars

Title: Puerto Rican Scientists Awarded Grant to Study Potential Life-Supporting Environments on Mars

Subtitle: Alejandro Soto and team to explore the “last habitats” on the red planet

Puerto Rico – Alejandro Soto, a scientist from Puerto Rico, along with two fellow Puerto Rican researchers, has been awarded a prestigious $100,000 grant from NASA to study the potential for life on Mars. While Soto cannot definitively confirm the existence of life on the planet, he aims to identify the most likely locations where life might have existed.

The grant was hailed as a significant accomplishment by the researchers, who celebrated the fact that all team members are Puerto Rican. Ed Rivera Valentín, one of the co-investigators, expressed his excitement on Twitter, emphasizing the lack of Puerto Rican representation in previous NASA projects. Rivera Valentín’s concerns were shared by Soto, who fondly recalled a conversation with a colleague that led to their eventual collaboration with Rivera Valentín and Abel Méndez, the founder of the Planetary Habitability Laboratory at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo.

The team’s primary objective is to locate the “last habitats” on Mars – areas that may have supported life in the past due to favorable conditions of temperature and the presence of liquid water. Upon identifying these habitats, the researchers hope to gain insight into the underground environment and gather samples for further analysis, potentially shedding light on the possibility of ancient life forms being preserved there.

Recognizing the challenges involved in locating these habitats across such a vast planetary landscape, the researchers will employ their individual areas of expertise in the endeavor. Rivera Valentín will analyze data from previous NASA missions to search for signs of salts, indicating past instances of evaporated water. Soto, utilizing a supercomputer, will create a paleoclimate model to simulate the ancient environment of Mars, taking into account variables such as solar radiation, carbon dioxide concentration, and the planet’s axis. Mendez, on the other hand, will calculate the habitability of the identified locations using Soto’s data, assessing their suitability as potential habitats for life.

The awarded grant also includes funds for a graduate student, who will assist Méndez with the project. Méndez is actively encouraging aspiring scientists interested in planetary sciences to reach out and contribute to ongoing research efforts, with the aim of strengthening Puerto Rican representation in the field.

While the team acknowledges the inhospitable conditions on Mars today, they see the potential for unlocking the planet’s environmental history to reveal its habitability in the past. By leveraging their respective expertise and collaborating intensively, these Puerto Rican scientists are poised to make significant contributions to our understanding of Mars’ potential to support life.

