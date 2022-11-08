Seagate today announced 4 new external hard drives (HDDs) inspired by the story and characters of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which will be available in Taiwan on November 11 this year, with a 3-year limited warranty and a 3-year limited warranty Rescue Data Recovery Services (Data Recovery Services), the suggested price is NT$2,988.

A special tribute to T’Challa (aka “Black Panther”), Shuri and Okoye, this series of special edition HDDs presents fans with one-of-a-kind Marvel art illustrations and customizable RGB LED lighting to further showcase the uniqueness of each character : Pay homage to Black Panther with magenta, cyan for Princess Shuri’s innovative style, and yellow for the mighty power of elite warrior Okoye.

Offering large capacity up to 2TB, FireCuda external hard drives are compatible with Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, providing a large space for tech enthusiasts to access a large amount of audio and video media, files and games without worrying about operating system issues. Powered by USB bus and connected using USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, while providing universal compatibility and fast transfer speed, the lightweight design makes “B Lack Panther fans can take their entire media library with them.

In addition to the above 3 limited edition external hard drives, Seagate also announced the exclusive launch of the King of Wakanda FireCuda limited edition external hard drive in Walmart, USA and Asia Pacific. The features are as mentioned above, the design of this hard drive is unique, Get a glimpse of T’Challa’s majestic kingdom. With magenta RGB LED lighting, the lighting effect can also be customized by consumers.