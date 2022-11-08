Home Technology Seagate joins hands with Marvel again to launch FireCuda limited edition external hard drive |
Technology

Seagate joins hands with Marvel again to launch FireCuda limited edition external hard drive |

by admin
Seagate joins hands with Marvel again to launch FireCuda limited edition external hard drive |

Seagate today announced 4 new external hard drives (HDDs) inspired by the story and characters of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which will be available in Taiwan on November 11 this year, with a 3-year limited warranty and a 3-year limited warranty Rescue Data Recovery Services (Data Recovery Services), the suggested price is NT$2,988.

A special tribute to T’Challa (aka “Black Panther”), Shuri and Okoye, this series of special edition HDDs presents fans with one-of-a-kind Marvel art illustrations and customizable RGB LED lighting to further showcase the uniqueness of each character :Pay homage to Black Panther with magenta, cyan for Princess Shuri’s innovative style, and yellow for the mighty power of elite warrior Okoye.

Seagate and Marvel once again launch FireCuda limited edition external hard drive

Offering large capacity up to 2TB, FireCuda external hard drives are compatible with Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, providing a large space for tech enthusiasts to access a large amount of audio and video media,files and games without worrying about operating system issues. Powered by USB bus and connected using USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, while providing universal compatibility and fast transfer speed, the lightweight design makes “BLack Panther fans can take their entire media library with them.

Seagate and Marvel once again launch FireCuda limited edition external hard drive

In addition to the above 3 limited edition external hard drives, Seagate also announced the exclusive launch of the King of Wakanda FireCuda limited edition external hard drive in Walmart, USA and Asia Pacific. The features are as mentioned above, the design of this hard drive is unique,Get a glimpse of T’Challa’s majestic kingdom. With magenta RGB LED lighting, the lighting effect can also be customized by consumers.

You may also like

Why using the same password is dangerous and...

ASRock releases Z790 PG SONIC motherboard in collaboration...

At the helmet check the airbag – la...

The magnetic field is too strong to “freeze”...

What drains your phone’s battery the most?

At the helmet check the airbag – La...

What will happen to the licensees of Meta...

YouTube Shorts will come to TV without the...

Diablo 4 skill tree is highly customizable: closer...

What will happen to the licensees of Meta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy