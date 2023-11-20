SEEDDESIGN’s AROMA Full Room: A Limited Edition Crystal Lamp of Exquisite Beauty

Taiwan’s SEEDDESIGN Unveils New Crystal Limited Edition Lamp “AROMA Full Room”

Taiwan’s original design lighting brand, SEEDDESIGN, is set to launch its latest creation, the crystal limited edition lamp “AROMA Full Room”, in the winter of 2023. Breaking the traditional notion that jewelry can only be worn on the body, this exquisite small lamp elevates home decor to a new level with its use of Swarovski crystals.

The “AROMA Full Room” features 60 exquisitely faceted Swarovski crystals that cover warm light and shadow, creating a simple and romantic design reminiscent of a perfume bottle. The touch-activated design allows users to illuminate the crystals, casting beautiful light and shadow throughout the room.

Austrian crystal jewelry brand Swarovski’s exclusive “limited edition” transparent crystals are used to create the “AROMA Full Room”, allowing the lamp to refract and diffuse warm rainbow light, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. The wireless and portable design makes it suitable for use in any room of the home, offering a private, intimate light source that can be carried anywhere.

To celebrate the launch of the “AROMA Full Room”, SEEDDESIGN is offering an early bird pre-order discount until November 30th. Customers who pre-order through Xide Lighting direct-operated stores and online stores will receive a discounted price of NT$6,300, with the official price set at NT$7,800. Shipments are expected to begin in mid-January of 2024.

With its elegant design and versatility, the “AROMA Full Room” is sure to become a beloved addition to any space, bringing a touch of luxury and relaxation to every moment.

For more information and to pre-order the “AROMA Full Room”, visit Xide Lighting direct-operated stores or the SEEDDESIGN website.