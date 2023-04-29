SentinelOne, firewall and NDR detection and response

Through integrations with leading industry players, SentinelOne showcases the expansion of enterprise network and firewall (NDR) detection and response capabilities. The growing complexity of distributed networks and employees working remotely has made network visibility more complex than ever for enterprises. The company then announced integrations with key industry players such as Aruba, Checkpoint, Cisco, Darktrace, Extrahop, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks. It has also renewed its collaboration with Vectra AI.

A complete and accurate view

Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer di SentinelOne

The integration of firewall functions and NDR capabilities complements our XDR solutions perfectly. By expanding our partner ecosystem globally, we are able to offer purpose-built joint solutions that provide the comprehensive and accurate vision businesses need today to elevate their security posture to new heights and protect themselves from tomorrow’s threats today .

The alerts reported by Vectra AI

Thanks to the new integration of Vectra AI into the platform SentinelOne Singularity XDR, security operations teams can make more informed decisions when triaging and investigating incidents. SentinelOne inserts alerts reported by Vectra AI into its XDR feed, giving security analysts enriched context. These enhanced data alerts allow analysts to assess the extent of an incident, consider its severity, and prioritize remediation efforts. It ultimately reduces the mean time to response (MTTR).

Expand your detection and response capabilities

Kevin Kennedy, SVP Product of Vectra AI

We are excited about our new partnership with SentinelOne. By joining forces, we can provide the best indicator of attacks to enterprise SOC teams by combining network and endpoint telemetry. This new partnership allows customers to obtain increased speed in investigations and triage, as well as more reliable visibility into unknown threats.

Detect incoming threats from the network

While NDR solutions are essential for limiting lateral movement, firewalls remain indispensable for preventing initial infiltrations. SentinelOne’s integrations with Cisco, ExtraHop, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks enable its XDR platform to detect network-borne threats and attack techniques such as command and control (C2), beaconing, and data theft. With effective network security and telemetry that SentinelOne automatically detects and broadcasts from the cloud and from endpoints, customers can identify suspicious behavior. Or potential threats that could have gone unnoticed.

To respond to firewalls and NDRs, expand detection capabilities