Series and films on Disney+ in June 2023

Disney + no longer only offers its own family-friendly content. Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Fox are now also part of the portfolio. The streaming service also regularly expands its program with additional films, series and seasons. TECHBOOK lists the current Disney+ novelties in this article.

Disney+ makes the full range of the Walt Disney Company available to its users. But not only for children there is a lot of content available, there is also a lot to stream for adults. In addition to the National Geographic innovations, the popular Star Wars universe and the superheroes from Marvel are also represented on Disney+. In addition, since February 2021 there has been an offer more geared towards adults called “Star”. The program of the streaming platform grows every month. As a rule, the new products appear on a weekly basis, usually on Friday, just in time for the weekend. Here is the list of all the new series and movies coming to Disney+ in June.

New series on Disney+ in June

After May was already quite fruitful for series fans, a real highlight is coming to Disney+ in June, especially with “Secret Invasion”. After the start of the new Marvel series had to be postponed several times, the first season, including Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clark, will be available on the streaming platform from the middle of the month. Otherwise, a series of high-quality documentaries from National Geographic and the long-awaited revival of “Criminal Minds”, which brings many old stars back together, will also end up there again

Secret Invasion (Season 1) – Coming June 21st

Marvel veteran Nick Fury learns of a covert invasion of Earth. Behind it is a radical faction of the Skrulls, shapeshifting reptilian humanoids. To stop them, he must return and rely on his allies.

Marie Antoinette (Season 1) – from June 21

Emilia Schüle plays the well-known French Queen Marie-Antoinette, one of the most colorful figures in French history. Sofia Coppola’s series offers a more feminist look at the woman who married the heir to the French throne (played by Liam Cunningham) at the age of 14 and found herself an outsider at the royal court.

Abbott Elementary (Season 2B) – beginning June 21

Award-winning comedy series about everyday life in a US public school. Among other things, the teachers have to contend with reduced financial resources and students from difficult families.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 1) – out June 28th

Many stars of the original cast of “Criminal Minds” come together for the revival. Unlike the actual series, there isn’t a new crime in each episode. Instead, the FBI’s profilers are working on a large, high-level case.

New movies on Disney+ in June

In June, film fans will also get their money’s worth at Disney+. Above all, the new record blockbuster “Avatar 2” stands out, which will then be available on a streaming platform for the first time. But also

Avatar 2

Avatar: The Way of Water broke all box office records. Years after the events of the planet Pandora, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiti (Zoe Saldana) have made a new life for themselves. A new old danger forces her and her family to leave their homes and explore the planet further.

Heat – ab 9. Juni

With “Heat” a true classic is coming to Disney+ in June. Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is considered a wily criminal who cannot be caught. In the policeman Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) he finally finds an equal opponent. From then on, the two are playing a cat-and-mouse game.

Assassin’s Creed – ab 16. Juni

One can certainly argue about the quality of the video game adaptation, the action film is definitely worth seeing. Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) is actually waiting for the lethal injection on death row. Instead, he is rescued by an ominous organization called “Abstergo”. Lynch needs this because he can use advanced technology to draw on the experience of his ancestors – who were part of a secret assassin society.

Note: Disney+ can still make changes to the program at short notice, which may not be on this list. However, we try to keep the article as up-to-date as possible.

These were the new series on Disney+ in May

There is a lot going on at Disney + in May, especially in the series area. Series like “The Kardashians” or “Star Wars: Visions” will be continued with the streaming service. With formats such as “Ein Funken Hoffnung”, “Tiny Beautiful Things” or the Turkish original “The Actress”, new exciting titles are also in the starting blocks.

A Glimpse of Hope (Season 1) – Coming May 2nd

The miniseries tells the story of Miep Gries, whose family helped hide Anne Frank and her family during World War II. So while the young woman is guarding a secret that endangers several lives, she also has to deal with problems at work and her still young marriage.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Staffel 2) – ab 3. Mai

The eponymous Wu-Tang Clan is a rap group that rose to prominence in the 1990s. The second of three seasons will be released on Disney+ in May.

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) – Coming May 4th

After the success of the first season, Disney+ is now following suit. The series “Star Wars: Visions” shows a small collection of short stories from the Star Wars universe in short animated episodes.

Tiny Beautiful Things – ab 10. Mai

The protagonist, played by Kathryn Hahn, writes a popular advice column under a pseudonym. At the same time, her own private life falls apart, her marriage is over and her relationship with her daughter is disrupted. Through the column, she tries to reflect on her life and give advice to her old self.

Justified (Staffel 1–6) – ab 17. Mai

The full Justified series, including all seasons, is coming to Disney+ in May. Warlord Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is transferred to Lexington, Kentucky after a series of events. There he meets his old mentor and has to prove himself as Deputy US Marshal in the new station. Not only does he offend his new colleagues, the residents of the city do not react positively to the often difficult man either.

These were the new movies on Disney+ in May

In addition to the well-stocked list of new series and seasons, there is a little less going on in the film area at Disney + in May. Subscribers can look forward to top-class blockbusters like “Noah” or new titles like “White Men Can’t Jump”.

John F. Kennedy – Tatort Dallas – ab 5. Mai

In 1963, the assassination attempt on John F. Kennedy shook the USA. District Attorney Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner), unlike many others, does not believe in a single perpetrator. That’s why he continues to investigate after Oswald’s arrest.

Noah – ab 19. May

Russell Crowe plays the biblical character Noah in this blockbuster. The man, scarred by the battlefield, increasingly has visions of a deluge that prompt him to build a huge ark in order to be able to save as many as possible in an emergency.

Street Kings – ab 26. Mai

After the death of his partner, detective Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) comes under suspicion, especially since he has made many enemies with his ruthless manner. Eventually he investigates on his own.

