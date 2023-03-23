Disney + no longer only offers its own family-friendly content. Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Fox are now also part of the portfolio. The streaming service also regularly expands its program with additional films, series and seasons. TECHBOOK lists the current Disney+ novelties in this article.

Disney+ makes the full range of the Walt Disney Company available to its users. But not only for children there is a lot of content available, there is also a lot to stream for adults. In addition to the National Geographic innovations, the popular Star Wars universe and the superheroes from Marvel are also represented on Disney+. In addition, since February 2021 there has been an offer more geared towards adults called “Star”. The program of the streaming platform grows every month. As a rule, the new products appear on a weekly basis, usually on Friday, just in time for the weekend. Here is the list of all the new series and films that will be available on Disney+ in April and also in March 2023.

New movies on Disney+ in April

In April, Disney+ will once again have a mix of new licensed titles and in-house productions. One of the big highlights is the new “Peter Pan & Wendy” film.

Great expectations – from April 7th

Modern version of Charles Dickens’ novel of the same name, starring Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow. Years later, an artist reunites with his unrequited childhood sweetheart in New York.

In Time – Your time is up – from April 7th

In a world where people actually pay with their lifetime, the social dislocations are even more extreme. After the death of his mother, Will Salas (Justin Timberlake) decides to seek justice in a more radical way.

Peter Pan & Wendy – ab 28. April

A new edition of the well-known Peter Pan story, including prominently cast Jude Law as Captain Hook. When Wendy (Ever Gabo Anderson) defies her parents’ wishes to go to boarding school, she and her brothers find themselves drawn into the magical world of Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), the boy who never wants to grow up.

New series on Disney+ in April

There is a lot going on at Disney + in April, especially in terms of series production. Among other things, the new seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “American Horror Story” are coming to the streaming platform. With the original “Sam: Der Sachse”, subscribers can also look forward to the first German series production by the provider.

Ralph & Katie (Season 1) – out April 2nd

The BBC series is a spin-off of The A Word and is about a couple with Down Syndrome.

The Good Mothers (Staffel 1) – ab 5. April

The Italian original “The Good Mothers” focuses on three women who belong to large mafia families. To escape their families, they team up with a prosecutor.

Grey’s Anatomy: The Young Doctors (Season 19) – out April 17

With the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” an era comes to an end in the truest sense of the word, because the eponymous protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) leaves the hospital – and the series. For this purpose, new residents join the team. That promises a lot of new drama.

American Horror Story (Staffel 11) – ab 19. April

In April, the 11th season of “American Horror Story” is another prominent series on Disney +. The audience will encounter old and new faces – including Zachary Quinto returning to the cast. The focus of this season is on the gay scene in New York in the 1980s. Despite the increasing number of murders, the police are not taking the situation very seriously. A mysterious disease is also spreading.

Sam: A Saxon (Season 1) – out April 26

With “Sam: Ein Sachse”, the first German Disney+ original will premiere in April. The miniseries is based on true events and tells the story of East Germany’s first black police officer, Samuel “Sam” Njankouo Meffire (Malick Bauer).

Note: Disney+ can still make changes to the program at short notice, which may not be on this list. However, we try to keep the article as up-to-date as possible.

These were the new movies on Disney+ in March

Finding Michael – from March 1st

In 1999, aged just 22, Michael Matthews became the youngest Brit to climb Mount Everest. Shortly after he had demonstrably reached the summit, however, he disappeared. His body was never found. In this documentary, coming to Disney+ in March, his brother Spencer Matthews climbs the mountain 23 years later.

Boston Strangler – starting March 17th

The film is based on the true story of the well-known Boston Strangler, who was up to mischief in the 1960s. Above all, however, it is about the reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knigtley), who sticks to the story on her own and at great risk.

Rye Lane – from March 31st

When Dom (David Jonsson) and bright Yas (Vivian Oparah) meet in the ladies’ room at an exhibition, his girlfriend has just cheated on him with his best friend and she’s been through a difficult breakup. Reason enough to help each other.

These were the new series on Disney+ in March

The Mandalorian (Season 3) – Coming March 1st

After the story was partially continued with “The Book of Boba Fett”, Disney+ will finally continue with a new season “The Mandalorian” in March. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are back together and on their way to Mandalore. Besides, the Mandalorian is now wielding the Darksaber too…

Abbott Elementary (Season 2) – Coming March 1

The second season of the award-winning comedy series is new to Disney+ in March. A film crew accompanies a group of teachers at a hotspot school in Philadelphia.

dr Doogie Kamealoha (Season 2) – starting March 31

It’s not always easy to be a genius. Lahela “Doogie” (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) has to experience it too. Her colleagues in the hospital gave the teenager this nickname because the child prodigy was already working as a resident at the age of 16. At the same time, she also has to deal with the normal problems of a teenager.

