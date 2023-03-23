For days, they have been registered rains in a large part of the province of Córdoba. Claudio Vignetta, secretary of Climate Risk Management and Catastrophes of the Córdoba government, said that the rainfall was located in the southwestern part of the provinceespecially focused on the region near Cañada de los Sauces, in the Calamuchita department, and in Alpa Corral, in the Rio Cuarto department.

In Las Albahacas (Río Cuarto Department) the accumulated rainfall was around 180 millimeters.

At this time, there was a marked flood in the area of ​​the Los Molinos dam. Consequently, the floodgates were opened and this caused problems in the Río Tercero basin towards the area of ​​the city of Río Tercero, Villa María and Bell Ville. All locations are already alerted.

As of Wednesday night, the storm moved towards the central sector of the province of Córdoba, with up to 85 millimeters accumulated, and towards Punilla, with localities that exceeded 100 millimeters.

Recommendations for the flooding of mountain rivers

Due to a current weather alert in the central area of ​​Córdoba, the Secretary for Climate Risk and Catastrophe Management recommends that citizens avoid driving near the mountain rivers, since they are going to come with a significant flood.

At this time, the San Antonio river has 4.5 meters of flood and the San José river is reaching 6 meters. From there the water will flow into the Cosquín River and will reach the San Roque.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

