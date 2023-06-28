Share Mobile: Tariffs and prices from the Telekom discounter

By Rita Deutschbein | Jun 28, 2023 2:22 p.m

The selection of prepaid providers in the Telekom network is growing. At the beginning of July, Share Mobile starts with an interesting offer: part of the monthly basic fee goes to social projects. But what exactly is behind it?

Share Mobile is a cooperation between the Berlin social impact company Share and the Telekom discounter Congstar. The new provider on the prepaid market will start on July 3 and will initially have two tariffs in its range. Both prepaid options are Allnet flat rates that can be booked for 10 euros or 15 euros. Share Mobile forwards 1 euro of the basic costs to social projects. Therefore, the tariffs bear the name “Tut Gutes Allnet Flat”.

Share Mobile donates to education

The money collected in this way goes to the social project partner EIDU. The social enterprise was founded in 2015 by German entrepreneur Bernd Roggendorf and is committed to better education for young people around the world. EIDU has created a digital learning platform especially for this purpose, which is directly linked to existing curricula. The company is currently working closely with the Kenyan government to integrate the digital platform nationwide as quickly as possible.

By using the Share Mobile tariffs, customers automatically take part in this project. But are the offers worth it compared to other prepaid tariffs on the market?

As already mentioned, there are two tariffs to choose from: “Tut Gutes Allnet Flat M” and “Tut Gutes Allnet Flat L”. The Flat M offers a telephone flat rate in all German networks, an SMS flat rate and a data volume of 4 GB for 10 euros per month. Double the amount of data is integrated in the Flat L, which costs 15 euros per billing period. The maximum surfing speed is 25 Mbit/s for both tariffs. As Share Mobile writes, the offer is based on a 9-cent tariff. If the basic fee cannot be debited for any reason or if the all-network flat-rate option is canceled, the provider charges 9 cents per minute and SMS.

What is special about both tariffs is their term. As prepaid tariffs, the options can be booked or canceled at any time. Instead of within a validity period of 28 days, as is standard with other prepaid providers, the tariff can be used for 30 days. Projected over the whole year, customers save almost a month.

The other key data of both tariffs from Share Mobile are standard. The tariffs can be booked and managed both on the provider’s website and via its app. Later in the year, Share Mobile would also like to offer its tariffs in the branches of Rewe and DM. Customers pay a one-off fee of 10 euros for the SIM card, which already includes the basic price for the first tariff bill. New customers who take their phone number with them by December 31 also receive a bonus of EUR 10.

“Do good” option at Congstar

However, users who want to participate in the Share Mobil, Congstar and EIDU project do not necessarily have to choose one of the new prepaid tariffs. The option is also available via Congstar and can be flexibly added to and debited from all of the provider’s all-net flats. In connection with the Allnet Flat S or Allnet Flat S Extra, the “Tut Gutes” option costs 3 euros per month and comes with an additional data volume of 2 GB per month. If users book it on the Allnet Flat M or L, they also pay 3 euros, but receive an additional 4 GB of data volume. This results in the following tariff combinations and prices at Congstar, taking current campaigns into account:

Allnet Flat S with 4+2 GB of data for 15 euros Allnet Flat S Extra with 8+2 GB of data for 20 euros Allnet Flat M with 22+4 GB of data for 25 euros Allnet Flat L with 32+4 GB of data for 30 euros

Are Share Mobile’s prepaid plans worth it?

Since the tariffs are based on Congstar’s tariff structure, it is fair to compare the offers of both providers. With the Allnet M, Congstar is currently marketing a prepaid tariff with 6 GB instead of the regular 4 GB data volume for 10 euros. The Allnet L tariff, on the other hand, offers 9 GB instead of 6 GB of data for 15 euros. The tariffs can be used for four weeks, i.e. 28 days. Calculated over the year, this eliminates the term advantage that the Share Mobile offers have. In return, Congstar customers receive significantly more data volume for the same price. Although it is currently part of a campaign, Congstar extends it quite regularly in one way or another.

TECHBOOK meint

“With the launch of Share Mobile, users will in future have an even greater choice of prepaid tariffs in the Telekom network. The fact that the provider also integrates a social component into its offers is all the better. Users only book their monthly option and can thus contribute to doing good. But this arrangement has a small surcharge. In a direct comparison with the prepaid offers from Congstar, the options from Share Mobile don’t come off so well, since customers get less data volume. On the other hand, Share mobile scores with the long term of the options, which amounts to almost a free month at the end of the year. Anyone who is satisfied with the conditions should therefore take a closer look at the Share Mobile tariffs.” Rita Deutschbein, Editor-in-Chief

