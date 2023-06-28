consult the padrón for the municipal elections of July 23

After the elections in the province of Córdoba, now the people of Cordoba in the capital will have to go to the polls again: this time for the municipal elections on July 23. A fact to keep in mind: the Municipality of Córdoba will not use the Turing system for its provisional scrutiny, due to the controversial result of the provincial elections.

Municipal elections: when do you vote in Córdoba capital?

The date set for the municipal elections in the city of Córdoba is Sunday, July 23, 2023.

What do the people of Cordoba vote in the capital?

Mayor.Vice Mayor. Thirty-one (31) regular councilors and ten (10) substitute councilors of the Deliberative Council. Five (5) regular members and three (3) substitute members of the Court of Accounts.

Who votes in Córdoba capital?

Citizens over eighteen (18) years of age, with real domicile in the municipality. Citizens over sixteen (16) years of age, on the date of the election and with real domicile in the municipality. Foreigners over eighteen (18) years of age, who have at least two (2) years of continuous, immediate and accredited in the municipality at the time of registration.

Where do you vote in Córdoba capital?

The Municipal Electoral Justice enabled the consultation to the website of the register, to know the establishment and voting table where to cast the vote.

Where do I vote in Córdoba Capital: consult the municipal register

In this link of the Electoral Justice you can enter the municipal register.

With what system do you vote in Córdoba capital?

You vote with the Single Vote Ballot (BUS).

Who are the candidates for mayor in Córdoba capital for the July 23 elections?

There were several surprises in the 12 lists that will compete in the city of Córdoba. One by one the lists.

TOGETHER FOR CHANGE

Candidate for mayor: Rodrigo de Loredo Vice: Soher el Sukaria Councilors: Sergio Piguillem, Claudia Lujan, Gabriel Huespe, Elisa Caffaratti, Martin Juez, Verónica Garade Panetta, Javier Fabre, Graciela Villata, Cristian Chesarotti, Jessica Rovetto Yapur, Juan Balastegui, Fabiana Gutierrez, Luciano Agüero Díaz.De Loredo. (Press by Rodrigo De Loredo)

WE MAKE UNITED FOR CÓRDOBA

Mayor: Daniel Passerini Vice: Javier Pretto Councilors: Sandra Trigo, Raúl la Cava, Mirian Aparicio, Marcelo Rodio, Soledad Zarazaga, Marcos Vázquez, Mónica Rosales, Diego Casado, Érika Mercado, Martín Simonian, Rossana Pérez, Juan Domingo Viola, Valeria Bustamante, Nicolás Piloni, María Eva Ontivero, Pedro Altamira. Lunch at the Córdoba Stock Exchange with the presence of Martín Llaryora, Daniel Passerini and Manuel Tagle. (Ramiro Pereyra / The Voice)

FREEDOM FIRST

Mayor: Verónica Sikora Vice: Enrique Rigatuso Councilors: Alejandro Sosa Lazcano (third).

WE ARE CORDOBA

Mayor: Juan Pablo QuinterosVice: Gabriel RatnerCouncillors: Valeria Soria, Martín Soda, María del Rosario Castro Tomassini, and Miguel EcharnierCourt of Accounts: Daniel Falfán

LEFT FRONT AND WORKERS-UNITY

Mayor: Laura VilchesVice: Virginia Caldera MarsengoCouncillors: Lautaro Tochi (third), Cintia Frencia, Gabriel Almirón, María del Carmen Cubas, Agustín Nazar, Noe Silbestein, Candela Guzmán, Paula Cruceño, Roberto Leytes, Silvina Vivas, Maxi García, Lucas Cochas, Silvina Álvarez and Marcelo Páez. Court of Auditors: Ricardo Loayza

I BELIEVE IN CÓRDOBA FOR EVERYONE

Mayor: Humberto Spaccesi Vice: Silvia Peñaloza Councillors: was not informed by the group

HUMANIST PARTY

Mayor: Eduardo González Olguín Vice: Luis Alberto Aubrit Councilors: Tamara Franchelo (third), Julio Rojas, Carla Ludueña, Víctor Ferrazano, Gustavo Carnero, Gastón Ramos, Laura Valdemarca, Vanesa Maggiolo, Alfredo Manzanelli, Liliana Celia Cornejo.

CÓRDOBA NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Mayor: César Orgaz Vice: Gonzalo Frontera Councilors: Memé Moscoso (third), Claudia Arguello, Mirtha Barbosa, Quique Fernandez, Nicolás Pagano, Sergio Pintos, Julia Vazquez and Silvia Chiessa, among others

NEW MORE

Mayor: Eduardo Mulhall Vice: Davina Maccioni Councilors: Mateo Romero Contreras (third), Paula Bertolini, Cristian Nallino, Emily Ortiz, Santiago Belizán, Alison Cáceres and Pablo Quintero, among the first

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Mayor: Jorge ScalaVice: Paola Janett Gonzalez CuevasCouncillors: Ernesto Sami Gazal, Gabriela Barrionuevo, Rodrigo Tacite, Patricia del Carmen Romero Pfaff, Eduardo Lopez Mansilla, Cristina Gonzalez Agüero, Jose Todaro, and Maria Candelaria Centeno, among the firstCourt of Auditors: Ruben Arg yellow

FEDERAL PEOPLE’S UNION

Mayor: Romina Anahi GiménezVice: Norma SabadiniCouncillors: Giovanni Bosetti (third), and then Norma Castro, Ricardo Salvatierra and Estrella Caro, among the most important.

CORDOBA PEOPLE’S PARTY

Mayor: José SaurrinVice: Miguel BustosCouncillors: was not informed by the group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

