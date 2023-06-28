Enjoying food and staying fit is possible

One of the most worrying factors for health systems around the world

world are overweight and obesity. Both are precursors of diseases such as

hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and a long list of pathologies produced by

of the physiological imbalance that produces a high index of adipose mass in the body.

In 2019For example, according to the Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), five of the ten

The main causes of death in Ecuador are related to bad habits

food: high consumption of sugary foods, high in fat and sedentary lifestyle. The

processed food was gaining ground against more natural products.

In another recent study conducted among 2021 y 2022 (INEC), it was determined that the

21.7% of Ecuadorians between the ages of 18 and 69 perform insufficient physical activity. 28.6%

corresponds to women and 14% to men.

In global terms, the UN established that obesity in 2022 affects 650 million

adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children. Therefore, esteem

that, in the year 2025, some 167 million people will enjoy conditions of

unfavorable health caused by being overweight or obese.

WHAT TO DO TO IMPROVE HABITS

Doctors and nutritionists unanimously agree that to lead a healthy life you have to

respect three basic pillars: food, physical exercise and emotional care. Guard

these three aspects will help us maintain healthy levels of muscle, fat along with

a hormonal stability necessary for the functioning of the body.

Factors such as stress increase the levels of the hormone cortisol, which leads to

dysregulation of metabolism, the immune system, the inflammatory response and the

stress response.

To collaborate in the care of these three fundamental aspects, Fatchéthe supplement

natural dietary supplement based on chitosan plus a proprietary blend of natural fibers that

include psyllium and karaya or glucomannan, joins the global care movement that

It is a trend in the world and offers three key recommendations:

Eat Healthy: The organ that is truly in control of our diet is not

stomach, but our brain, which is what has to be satisfied with the

food consumption we make—and, therefore, with the amount of energy we

we contribute to our body.

The impulses that create cravings are our brain’s ways of holding on to

those energy reserves. A diet rich in vegetables, lean meats, fruits, provide

the sufficient quantity of fibers and nutrients that allow to live in a healthy way and, therefore,

supposed to prevent diseasePhysical activity: at least 30 minutes a day, of which 3 a week are

moderate or high intensity. In addition, it would be ideal to add anaerobic activity to strengthen

the musculature. This increases the basal metabolism and allows you to generate more caloric expenditure

at rest dueTake care of emotions: In addition to implementing good nutrition, it is necessary to take care

our emotions and maintain a balance that allows us to make correct decisions,

among others, when feeding us. To do this, the best we can do is learn

to distinguish emotional hunger from physical hunger. Once you know how to identify them

properly it will be much easier for you to control your impulses.

These recommendations are essential, but those who want to face changes in

habits have the possibility of resorting to complementary products that inhibit the

absorption of fats since they collaborate enormously in the process of losing weight.

