Enjoying food and staying fit is possible

One of the most worrying factors for health systems around the world
world are overweight and obesity. Both are precursors of diseases such as
hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and a long list of pathologies produced by
of the physiological imbalance that produces a high index of adipose mass in the body.
In 2019For example, according to the Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), five of the ten
The main causes of death in Ecuador are related to bad habits
food: high consumption of sugary foods, high in fat and sedentary lifestyle. The
processed food was gaining ground against more natural products.
In another recent study conducted among 2021 y 2022 (INEC), it was determined that the
21.7% of Ecuadorians between the ages of 18 and 69 perform insufficient physical activity. 28.6%
corresponds to women and 14% to men.
In global terms, the UN established that obesity in 2022 affects 650 million
adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children. Therefore, esteem
that, in the year 2025, some 167 million people will enjoy conditions of
unfavorable health caused by being overweight or obese.
WHAT TO DO TO IMPROVE HABITS
Doctors and nutritionists unanimously agree that to lead a healthy life you have to
respect three basic pillars: food, physical exercise and emotional care. Guard
these three aspects will help us maintain healthy levels of muscle, fat along with
a hormonal stability necessary for the functioning of the body.
Factors such as stress increase the levels of the hormone cortisol, which leads to
dysregulation of metabolism, the immune system, the inflammatory response and the
stress response.
To collaborate in the care of these three fundamental aspects, Fatchéthe supplement
natural dietary supplement based on chitosan plus a proprietary blend of natural fibers that
include psyllium and karaya or glucomannan, joins the global care movement that
It is a trend in the world and offers three key recommendations:
Eat Healthy: The organ that is truly in control of our diet is not
stomach, but our brain, which is what has to be satisfied with the
food consumption we make—and, therefore, with the amount of energy we
we contribute to our body.
The impulses that create cravings are our brain’s ways of holding on to
those energy reserves. A diet rich in vegetables, lean meats, fruits, provide
the sufficient quantity of fibers and nutrients that allow to live in a healthy way and, therefore,
supposed to prevent diseasePhysical activity: at least 30 minutes a day, of which 3 a week are
moderate or high intensity. In addition, it would be ideal to add anaerobic activity to strengthen
the musculature. This increases the basal metabolism and allows you to generate more caloric expenditure
at rest dueTake care of emotions: In addition to implementing good nutrition, it is necessary to take care
our emotions and maintain a balance that allows us to make correct decisions,
among others, when feeding us. To do this, the best we can do is learn
to distinguish emotional hunger from physical hunger. Once you know how to identify them
properly it will be much easier for you to control your impulses.
These recommendations are essential, but those who want to face changes in
habits have the possibility of resorting to complementary products that inhibit the
absorption of fats since they collaborate enormously in the process of losing weight.