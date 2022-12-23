Treviso and the Prosecco Hills will host the tourists of Cortina 2026. Giuliano Benefits (Association for the Unesco Heritage of the Prosecco Hills): “The Belluno area will be saturated to host the Olympic families, Treviso comes immediately after and tourists will find room. By now the 50% of the tourists in the hills are foreigners, it means new needs and we have to start with training”. Federico Capraro (Ascom): “Treviso is now a point of reference, to give even more identity to the territory we need the districts”. (Interview Andrea Dossi, Fotofilm video)

04:18