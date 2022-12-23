Home News Treviso and the Prosecco hills will host the tourists of Cortina 2026
News

Treviso and the Prosecco hills will host the tourists of Cortina 2026

Treviso and the Prosecco hills will host the tourists of Cortina 2026

Treviso and the Prosecco Hills will host the tourists of Cortina 2026. Giuliano Benefits (Association for the Unesco Heritage of the Prosecco Hills): “The Belluno area will be saturated to host the Olympic families, Treviso comes immediately after and tourists will find room. By now the 50% of the tourists in the hills are foreigners, it means new needs and we have to start with training”. Federico Capraro (Ascom): “Treviso is now a point of reference, to give even more identity to the territory we need the districts”. (Interview Andrea Dossi, Fotofilm video)

