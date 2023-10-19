Shiya Co., Ltd. Unveils New Battle Suit Art and Gameplay Details for Persona 3 Reload: Protagonist, Yukari, and Junpei Take Center Stage

Shiya Co., Ltd. Unveils New Battle Suit Art Design and Combat Information for Main Characters in ATLUS’ “Persona 3 Reload” RPG

Shiya Co., Ltd., a renowned game development company, has recently released exciting new information about their upcoming RPG game, “Persona 3 Reload.” The game, set to be released on various platforms including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam on February 2, 2024 (Friday), features updated battle suit art designs and combat details for the three main characters: “Protagonist,” “Yukari Takeha,” and “Junpei Iori.”

The new battle suit designs of the three main characters are revealed, showcasing their new looks as they face challenges in Tartarus. The protagonist, voiced by Akira Ishida, wields a one-handed sword and can summon multiple personas, starting with the initial persona “Orpheus.” Yukari Takeha, voiced by Megumi Toyoguchi, fights with a bow and possesses the special persona “Io.” Junpei Iori, voiced by Kosuke Toriumi, utilizes a two-handed sword and possesses the special persona “Hermes.” Each character has unique combat skills and attributes, making battles even more thrilling.

In addition to combat, the game also emphasizes daily life elements such as the personality index, dormitory life, and social roles. Players will have to focus on improving their “academic ability,” “charm,” and “courage” through various activities like studying and working. The protagonist’s dormitory life is also a crucial part of the game, allowing players to spend time with friends, cook together, review schoolwork, and even cultivate plants. Spending time with friends not only enhances the protagonist’s personality index but also grants passive skills called “characteristics” that can be utilized in battles.

Furthermore, the game introduces public computers available in the dormitory lobby, where players can install software for studying or collecting information. These computers not only improve the personality index but also provide essential combat and exploration skills. Additionally, players will have the chance to meet and communicate with various characters on campus, forming bonds known as “community.” By raising the “community level,” players can unlock special events related to each character and strengthen the protagonist’s persona ability.

To add to the excitement, pre-orders for “Persona 3 Reload” have opened, offering an early purchase bonus DLC called “Persona 3 Reload: Persona 4 Gold Edition BGM Set.” This DLC allows players to listen to music from “Persona 4 Golden Edition” within the game, creating a nostalgic and immersive experience.

Fans and players eagerly anticipate the release of “Persona 3 Reload” on February 2, 2024. The game’s captivating battle suit art designs, compelling combat mechanics, and immersive gameplay elements promise an unforgettable RPG experience for players across various platforms.

