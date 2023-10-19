Shinji Tanimura: A Legendary Musician Whose Happiness Will Last Forever

Although Tanimura passed away, happiness will last forever

By Bi Zhenshan

Japanese musician Shinji Tanimura, known for his popular song “Star,” has bid farewell to the world. Tanimura passed away on October 8 at the age of 74, according to Japanese media reports. He underwent surgery earlier this year but sadly failed to recover.

Tanimura’s life was nothing short of legendary. At the age of 16, he formed his first band, Rock Candies, in 1965. Five years later, he took the band on a tour of the Americas, becoming a sensational singing sensation along the way. His exposure to American rock music in New York City greatly influenced his own music style. Upon his return, Tanimura formed a new band called ALICE, injecting newfound energy into the Japanese music scene.

In 1974, Tanimura released his first album, “Xiao,” which quickly took the Japanese music scene by storm. The following year, his album “Sea Cat” further solidified his popularity. Tanimura’s melodious and profound style resonated deeply with listeners, making him widely beloved in Japan. In 1976, he set a record with 303 performances in a single year, a feat that remains unmatched.

In 1980, Tanimura released the album “Hoshi,” with the eponymous song becoming an instant hit and his most renowned work. The song was adapted into multiple languages and covered by numerous singers in Hong Kong. That same year, Tanimura held concerts in many Asian countries, further expanding his influence. It was during this time that he first performed on the Chinese stage in a concert called “Hand in Hand” at the Beijing Workers’ Stadium.

Tanimura felt a strong bond with China and aimed to promote cultural exchange between the two countries through music. In 1984, he co-founded “Peaceful World of Music” (PAX MUSICA) with Zhao Yongbi and Alan Tam, using music as a means to foster cultural exchanges between nations. In 2003, when China was affected by the SARS epidemic, Tanimura held a concert in Japan to support China, donating all the funds raised to the Red Cross Society of China. In recognition of his contributions, he was appointed as a permanent professor at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music in 2004.

Tanimura’s music continued to touch hearts around the world. He performed “Star” at the Asia Night concert in Beijing in 2008 and sang the same song at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai World Expo in 2010, where he served as the Japanese promotion ambassador. In 2018, Tanimura held a concert in Beijing to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Sino-Japanese Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

Throughout his life, Tanimura composed over 700 songs, performed in over 4,000 concerts worldwide, and sold more than 30 million records. He is regarded as a “national treasure” musician in Japan. His music transcended borders, blending Japanese ballads, rock, and pop, garnering international acclaim. His most famous works include “Star,” “Flower,” and “Romantic Railway.”

Tanimura had plans for a new concert before his untimely passing. His sudden departure brought sorrow to Japan and the entire Asian music industry. Former bandmates Takao Horiuchi and Toru Yazawa expressed their deep gratitude towards Tanimura, emphasizing his profound impact on their lives.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended condolences on the passing of Shinji Tanimura. Spokesperson Mao Ning remarked that many of his works are popular in China and deeply cherished by the Chinese people. Mao Ning added, “Though the man may be gone, his legacy will endure. We hope to see more individuals from both countries carry forward his spirit and forge a peaceful future between China and Japan. Let the harmonious music continue through the generations.”

Shinji Tanimura once expressed his desire to bring happiness to people through his music. He hoped that his music could provide strength and inspire listeners to strive for a better future. It is certain that in the years to come, Tanimura’s concerts will continue to touch souls and spread happiness throughout the world.

Share this: Facebook

X

