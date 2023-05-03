Zoey Deutch joins Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’ cast

Original title: Eastwood’s “Juror No. 2” casting Zoey Deutch joined

1905 Film NewsAs the last directorial film of the famous director, the preparatory work of the film has attracted much attention. A few days ago, some media reported that the actress born in 1994 was confirmed to join the film’s starring lineup.

Currently, the role of Zoe Deutch is unknown. According to previous reports, this film is a legal film, written by Jonathan Abrams, about a member of the jury in a murder case who suspected that he had something to do with the death of the victim, and fell into a moral dilemma. Will he use his status as a juror to confuse others, protect himself, or turn himself in to the legal system he is participating in? Colette plays the role of the prosecutor.

As a living fossil of Hollywood, Eastwood made his debut in 1955 and became famous in the 1960s when he starred in the “Dartsman Trilogy”. Started as a director in the 1980s. In 1993, he won the Best Director Award at the 65th Academy Awards for his directed western film. In 2000, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 57th Venice International Film Festival. In 2005, he won the Best Director Award at the 77th Academy Awards for his feature film. In 2008, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival.

At present, the film is still in the preparatory stage, and there are no specific arrangements for shooting and release. As for other actors, Nicholas Hoult and Tony Collette will co-star. This will be Eastwood's last directorial film, and he may continue to star in and produce other films in the future.

