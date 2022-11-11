Zhou Huimin is one of the representative female singers in the Hong Kong pop music scene in the last century. She has a beautiful and leisurely singing voice and a fresh and refined appearance. She was once praised by the outside world as “the head of the jade girl”.

But Zhou Huimin faded out of the entertainment circle early. In recent years, she has focused on life, loves sports and painting, and has achieved good results.

On the 10th is Zhou Huimin’s 55th birthday. She posted a long post on Weibo to record her experience of renovating her mother’s house by herself, and said with emotion: “The whole painting project is very healing for me. This big painting is not only for my mother in the sky, but also for me. Give yourself the best birthday present.”

In this renovation, Zhou Huimin not only painted the cabinets, doors, and concrete walls, but also contacted the hardware bosses to repair the loose door locks and a chair that she loved very much.

She also posted a selfie on her birthday. She was wearing a purple sweater and had a gentle and moving temperament. She wore pink lipstick and smiled sweetly at the camera. Her skin was tight and her hair was thick, and she looked calm and calm in time.

