The commitment of SIAM 1838 starts from a concrete obstacle to overcome. According to data from the Digital Innovation Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, le over 200,000 Small and Medium Enterprises present in Italy by themselves generate 41% of the country’s entire turnoverbut the sector records a performance gap compared to the larger companies: the average turnover per employee is 28% lower compared to that of large companies, wages are 25% lower and value added per employee is 28% lower. In practice, if thedigital innovation can be a key stimulus for productivity and performance of smaller firmshelping them to compete in a market that is and will be increasingly interconnected and linked to digital logics, a fundamental problem remains: in Italy there is a lack of professional figures capable of supporting the digital transformation process, a market which by 2027 at European level will develop to such an extent as to reach nearly 900 billion dollars (according to the estimates of Maximize Market Research).

With the aim of acquiring the innovative skills among the most sought after by companies and facilitating job placement, the fifth edition of the corso IFTS “Internet of Robotic Things” realized by SIAM 1838 in partnership with schools, training centres, universities and companies in the sector. The course is dedicated to those who intend to acquire the essential skills to become a integrated automation professional able to support and accelerate the digital transformation process of companies, with a careful look also at the issues of ecological transition. The course integrates modules related to industrial automation and the Internet Of Things with those dedicated to advanced manufacturing and robotics, up to interaction design. The course includes classroom training, practical educational and business laboratories, project work conducted by the companies involved in the project. After classroom training, participants access an internship phase aimed at job placement.

SIAM 1838 working closely with companies to reduce mismatch in the digital job market

SIAM 1838 has been operating in Milan for 185 years and has trained and initiated thousands of technicians and professionals into work. With a methodological model based on laboratory and experiential teachingSIAM 1838 promotes technological innovation and a continuous updating of skills that can be used in the world of work thanks to an activity of co-planning that actively involves companies in the construction of training courses.

How to make the most of PNRR funds to renovate water systems

The course has indeed already favored the employment of more than 90% of the participants who have started, even starting from scratch, a successful professional path, such as in the case of Mattia Giaconewho after having attended the specialization course dedicated to Automation and Robotics with commitment, joined Softec as Developer specialized in AI oriented Customer Experience projects. In turn, he became one of the teachers, identifying two resources last year.

Softec also offers the skills to be able to enter the Italian world of work

Softec, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan of Borsa Italiana and active in the digital innovation services sector with a focus on Phygital Retail, Industry 4.0 and Data Driven Marketing, has been participating for several years now in the diffusion in the Italian digital panorama of a culture related to UI Design and web oriented programming, moving from UX Design & Strategy to object oriented programming with Python. The solid and professionalizing training offered by Softec guarantees candidates the acquisition of skills to be able to enter the world of work and launch trained professionals in a market where demand now multiplies supply tenfold.

“The training of specialists in the digital sector to respond to the changing needs of companies brings attention to the structural issue of mismatch in the Italian labor market – he explains Maximilian MoleseCEO of Softec – Thanks to this specialized training course we were able to meet the expected professionalism and hired three guys who originally started from scratch.”