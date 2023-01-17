Home Technology The United States released the 2022 annual game sales list, and the new “Decisive Moment” series won the championship again | 4Gamers
Technology

The United States released the 2022 annual game sales list, and the new “Decisive Moment” series won the championship again | 4Gamers

by admin
The United States released the 2022 annual game sales list, and the new “Decisive Moment” series won the championship again | 4Gamers

The American research agency NPD recently released the top ten game sales rankings in the United States in 2022. The United States is still the largest market for home games in the world, so the sales list is also very indicative.

It is not surprising that the first place in the year is still the latest game of the “Decisive Moment” series “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”, which also won the game sales champion in the commercial war at the end of December. Once again, Activision Blizzard still has a dominant position in the market despite all the scandals.

Incidentally, the case of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is still under trial by the competent authorities in Europe and the United States, but the current situation is indeed developing in the direction of monopoly concerns.

Before the release of “Decisive Moment”, the original sales champion was “Elden’s Ring”, which won various awards last year. In addition, there are also powerful IPs in the US market such as “Star Wars” and “Madden American Football”. on the list.

In the part of Switch games, two Pokémon works squeezed into the top 10, competing with PS’s “God of War” and “Horizon”. Here are the top 10 games sold in the US last year:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022
  2. “Elden’s Ring”
  3. Madden NFL 23
  4. “God of War Ragnarok”
  5. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  6. “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” (digital edition sales not counted)
  7. 《FIFA 23》
  8. “Pokémon Legend Arceus” (not counting digital version sales)
  9. “Horizon Western Regions Forbidden Land”
  10. “MLB The Show 22” (excluding Xbox, Switch digital version sales)
See also  The Chinese version of "Island of the Dead 2" is released, this time Los Angeles will be closed | 4Gamers

You may also like

Discovery AI is born, here is Google’s artificial...

The internal codename is Baby Yoda?It is rumored...

An Instagram page hunts down the perpetrators of...

Build a white desktop computer system depends on...

Does Generative AI Infringe Copyright? Class action lawsuit...

Assembling the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor platform...

The update log of Samsung Galaxy Watch5 reveals...

Bigme Galy color e-paper tablet adopts the ultra-fast...

MSI’s new model graphics card RTX 4090 SUPRIM...

Introducing PlayStation 5 Project Leonardo, a highly customizable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy