The American research agency NPD recently released the top ten game sales rankings in the United States in 2022. The United States is still the largest market for home games in the world, so the sales list is also very indicative.

It is not surprising that the first place in the year is still the latest game of the “Decisive Moment” series “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022”, which also won the game sales champion in the commercial war at the end of December. Once again, Activision Blizzard still has a dominant position in the market despite all the scandals.

Incidentally, the case of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is still under trial by the competent authorities in Europe and the United States, but the current situation is indeed developing in the direction of monopoly concerns.

Before the release of “Decisive Moment”, the original sales champion was “Elden’s Ring”, which won various awards last year. In addition, there are also powerful IPs in the US market such as “Star Wars” and “Madden American Football”. on the list.

In the part of Switch games, two Pokémon works squeezed into the top 10, competing with PS’s “God of War” and “Horizon”. Here are the top 10 games sold in the US last year: