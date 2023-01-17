Catanzaro – A Dpcm will not be needed for the recognition of the “Mater Domini” company of Catanzaro as a university hospital: an opinion from the Ministry of Health highlights this. The data emerged today during the “open” municipal council of Catanzaro. To announce the turning point on the theme of the creation of the single hospital “Dulbecco” through the integration between “Mater Domini” and the “Pugliese Ciaccio” hospital, an issue at the center of bitter political controversies these days in Calabria, was the Undersecretary of the Interior , Wanda Ferro, who spoke in the session via video link. This was also confirmed in the classroom by the regional councilor of the Brothers of Italy Antonio Montuoro: “Before my speech – Montuoro reported – I received a communication from the Undersecretary of the Interior Wanda Ferro that I he reported that the opinion of the Ministry of Health has arrived in the Region which says that there is no need for the Dpcm to proceed with the integration between the hospitals of Cat anzaro. Now, therefore, it is a question of proceeding quickly in the direction of integration itself”. At the center of the interventions of the civic assembly – which was attended, among others, by the deputies Domenico Furgiuele and Riccardo Tucci and the regional councilors Amalia Bruni, Ernesto Alecci and Raffaele Mammoliti – , in addition to the merger of the two Catanzaro companies Mater Domini and Pugliese Ciaccio, the establishment of the degree course in Medicine at the University of Calabria which, for many, represents a duplication of the medical faculty in Catanzaro.

“The facts – said the mayor Nicola Fiorita – are known and it is not useful to recall them. Since then many events have taken place such as the objective overlapping of two issues: the abrupt slowdown of the single company and the acceleration of the establishment of the faculty of medicine in Cosenza. A combination that could not fail to arouse concern “. For Fiorita “in a city that is hostile to the barricades that someone has wanted to evoke in these days there will be no war against anyone. Expressing dissent does not mean standing against someone. Our doubts are within a discourse of the system. Asking for choices to be shared it is the opposite of parochial rhetoric”. The mayor then recalled “the strong request from the city to go beyond political interest. I am sure that this municipal council will be able to meet this request for protection and this unitary spirit. Catanzaro remains at the service of the region but also at the service of reason Always ready to denounce abuses or harmful solutions for Calabria such as those concerning the protection of health or the university education of citizens of this reason “. Also present at the meeting were the Rector of the UMG Giovambattista De Sarro who in recent days had come under the scrutiny of some political forces who identified De Sarro’s abstention vote within the Coruc as the keystone that would have decreed the birth of the faculty in the university of Rende.

De Sarro explained that what will arise in Cosenza “is not a second medicine, it is doubling an already existing degree course, it is a different path from what exists in Catanzaro. From a parochial point of view I am against it, from another point of view we are fighting for integration which is the most important part and too much resistance is not always a good resolution, moreover my experience is that, even when I I’m against it, they’ve always done what they wanted. And the only way is to fight legally”. The Rector also specified his position within the Coruc, rejecting the accusation of not having defended the interests of the University of Catanzaro: “I had first consulted the other colleagues, voting against would not have brought any benefit, they knew it so much all my position. Everyone – De Sarro pointed out – can interpret the abstention as they wish, but it was trying to have a further dialogue more than anything else for integration, not for what all fellow rectors know and know very well, on the other hand they they said they were going to vote in a certain direction, why go on waging war? We knew it. Of course it is a denial, otherwise I would have voted in favour”.

Bruno Mirante