Siegfried Russwurm and Stefano Buono on the advisory board of Gauss Fusion

Gauss Fusion is further expanding its green tech industry expertise

Hanau / Munich, September 5, 2023 – With the former Siemens board member Professor Siegfried Russwurm and the Italian entrepreneur Stefano Buono, Gauss Fusion is attracting other top-class personalities from industry and the energy sector. The fusion energy company is characterized by the close integration of top European research and industrial expertise. Working closely with governments, recognized plasma physics and fusion research institutes and fusion industry partners, Gauss Fusion aims to revolutionize the European renewable energy landscape and bring clean fusion power into the future energy mix.

“Europe is one of the world leaders in fusion research, but has so far lacked the industrial know-how to put the research results into practice and to pick up the pace. Gauss Fusion was founded by private European industrial companies and offers the industrial expertise that matters now,” says Siegfried Russwurm.

Stefano Buono is the founder and CEO of Newcleo, an Italian cleantech company specializing in innovative clean nuclear technology. “As I am building a business industrializing the next generation of nuclear energy, I can bring my industrial, supply chain and regulatory expertise to complement the scientific and technical expertise surrounding fusion energy. I have contacts with many stakeholders, including investors interested in both areas, and can use synergies. I believe that fusion energy can guarantee energy independence. It is humanity’s destiny to master this natural process for our sustainable future and it is our duty to have a long-term vision and strategy for fusion energy,” explains the Italian entrepreneur.

“With Stefano Buono and Siegfried Russwurm, we have gained two personalities who enrich our advisory board with their extensive clean tech expertise, venture and industry experience. Because with venture speed and industrial know-how – in close cooperation in private-public partnerships in Europe – the challenges that still lie ahead can be solved more quickly,” comments Frank Laukien, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Gauss Fusion.

Other members of the Gauss Fusion Advisory Board are Hendrik Hirsch (Partner, CMS Hasche Sigle), Davide Malacalza (Shareholder and CEO, Hofima and ASG Superconductors) as well as Pierre Prieux (Founder and CEO, Alcen Group) and Professor Hermann Requardt (formerly Siemens and CTO).

Gauss Fusion is a Greentech Venture and was founded in 2022 by private industrial companies. The company brings together a combination of cutting-edge scientific research and industrial expertise in all aspects of fusion energy that is unique in Europe.

The founding companies from Germany, France, Italy and Spain have extensive expertise in fusion technology. In addition, Gauss Fusion cooperates with renowned European research institutes. These include CERN, the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and ENEA in Italy, among others.

With this impressive knowledge base from industry and science as well as through strategic public-private partnerships, Gauss Fusion pursues the goal of bringing renewable fusion energy to market at high speed with the help of efficient structures and stands for an entrepreneurial approach that uses public-private partnerships ( PPP) is aimed at significantly accelerating development.

