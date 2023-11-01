Silicon Power Launches DS72 and MS70: Flagship Mobile Solid-State Drives for High-Speed Cross-Device Transfer

Silicon Power (SP), the world‘s leading memory storage brand, has recently unveiled two flagship mobile solid-state drives, DS72 and MS70, aimed at creators and mobile workers with cross-device transfer needs.

The DS72 and MS70 are designed to be thin, light, and compact while packed with powerful performance and support for the USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed interface. This enables the drives to easily handle large files and high-resolution multimedia materials, making file transfers to a mobile device a breeze. In fact, the DS72 and MS70 can transfer a 30-minute 4K video in just 28 seconds!

The DS72, with its dual transmission interfaces, offers high-speed cross-device file transfer capabilities, providing read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/850MB per second. It features both Type-A and Type-C interfaces, making it compatible with various mobile devices and operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Android. This exceptional cross-device storage performance facilitates quick and efficient transfer of high-resolution media from cameras to laptops and vice versa, significantly improving work efficiency and reducing downtime during editing.

On the other hand, the MS70 boasts a large 2TB capacity, with read and write speeds also reaching up to 1,050MB/850MB per second. This means that creators and mobile workers can instantly transfer or back up important files, presentations, and multimedia materials without worrying about file sizes. The MS70’s design, including a metal casing and hooded rubber cover, enhances durability and portability, ensuring that users can maximize their productivity without being limited by slow data transfers.

Silicon Power’s DS72 and MS70 mobile solid-state drives provide creators and mobile workers with the ideal tools to overcome the challenges of file transfer limitations and slow data transfers. With their excellent performance, large capacity, and compatibility with various devices and operating systems, these drives are set to revolutionize the way professionals work on the go.

For more information on Silicon Power’s DS72 and MS70, visit the official website of Guangying Dentsu.

