Last month, the American technology giant Microsoft announced that it would put a graphic design software called “Designer” into the software application market. There are two versions of this software. Microsoft will provide a free version and launch a high-end version at the same time, and incorporate it into the Microsoft “Office” family.

Recently, enthusiastic netizens shared that Microsoft Designer has entered the internal testing stage. The following is a screenshot of the mail and software interface:

When users are in the Designer software, they can use the templates inside and quickly design and process, generate pictures that can be used in social media.

Microsoft’s design software is aimed at competing with another design software “Canva”, which has a dominant position in the industry. It boasts 100 million monthly active users. Canva’s development headquarters is located in Sydney, Australia. In a financing transaction last year, the company was valued at up to 40 billion U.S. dollars, making it one of the world‘s most highly valued private technology companies.

