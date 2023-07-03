Skip the top smartphone from Samsung: the successor will be significantly better

Samsung is said to be planning a big change for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. In the picture you can see the Galaxy Z Fold 4. (Image source: GIGA)

Samsung will soon be introducing new folding cell phones, but only some of them are supposed to bring really big innovations. An insider now has an important tip for everyone who is interested in the most expensive model. The coming generation should be skipped. Only the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will bring an important innovation that makes the operation of the folding cell phone much better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected with wider outer display

While the Galaxy Z Flip has optically evolved a bit in recent years and has reached its optical peak with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the large external display, the Galaxy Z Fold feels like it is standing still. And that is exactly what should continue with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Compared to the predecessors, I should hardly change anything optically. The The external display should continue to be very narrow and can therefore only be used to a limited extent. But that will change in the next generation.

Many Chinese smartphone manufacturers and most recently Google with the Pixel Fold have shown that such folding cell phones do not have to be so narrow and can have a much wider external display. This is exactly what Samsung is said to have recognized. However, the change will according to the latest information only implemented in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Then shall the external display become wider and the folding cell phone are more like a normal smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should of course continue to open and could also benefit from a slightly more pleasant aspect ratio there. You can see what that could look like in the video for Google’s Pixel Fold:

Pixel Fold: Trailer for Google’s folding cell phone

Rather wait for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to get a new processor, the improved hinge and other optimizations, but overall it should be more of a minor upgrade. Samsung will only land the big hit in 2024, when the design will be revised much more, as with this year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5.

