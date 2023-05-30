Sky is shutting down three popular channels forever

The pay-TV provider Sky cleans up its channel list. As a result, three channels will soon disappear from the range. It also has its own channel, which Sky only started in April 2021.

If an offer meets with little interest, you part with it. Sky justifies the shutdown of three linear TV channels in the coming months in a similar way. Two documentary channels will start at the end of June, followed by an in-house channel that will be discontinued in mid-September.

Sky will switch these channels off at the end of June

Sky will soon part with the two documentary channels “Spiegel History” and “Curiosity TV”. The latter was formerly known as “Spiegel TV History”, but was renamed in the summer of 2021 when the US company Curiosity took over shares in Spiegel TV History and Knowledge GmbH & Co. KG. As reported by the website Digitalfernsehen, which specializes in TV topics, both channels will be switched off at the end of June. When we asked, the pay TV provider confirmed the appointment.

Sky explained the step to TECHBOOK that it is strongly geared to the wishes of customers and accordingly regularly adjusts the selection of channels. For this reason, both TV channels can no longer be received via Sky in German-speaking countries from the end of June.

As a replacement, Sky refers to the existing documentary offer, above all to the in-house channel “Sky Documentaries” and the partner channel “History Channel”.

The “Sky Comedy” station will disappear in mid-September

The third channel that Sky is shutting down this year is “Sky Comedy”. This is an exclusive offer that has been available via the pay TV provider since April 2021. The launch of Sky Comedy was part of a major entertainment offensive that also included the launch of Sky Crime – TECHBOOK reported.

In mid-September, however, Sky says goodbye to the offer. Here, too, the provider refers to the lack of interest among the viewers towards TECHBOOK. “The media usage behavior of our viewers has changed significantly, and they watch comedy content in particular flexibly on demand via Sky Q or WOW. As a result, we are shutting down the linear comedy channel,” a Sky spokeswoman said.

Sky refers fans of comedy content to alternative linear offers such as “Sky 1” and “Sky Atlantic” or to streaming. Here you will find popular series such as “Ghosts”, “Young Rock”, “Superstore”, “Die Goldbergs”, “Die Conners” as well as German-language productions such as “Tschugger” and “Pastewka”. In-house productions such as “Quatsch Comedy Club” and HBO titles such as “Leave it, Larry!”, “Silicon Valley” and “Entourage” can still be streamed there in the future.