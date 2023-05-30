POLICE EVENTS « cde News

DUTCH IS VICTIM OF MILLIONAIRE THEFT

ITAPÚA (Special envoy) The criminals took a large sum of money of different denominations, in addition to the alarm system with its accessories.

Almar Rengert Andre Velting, a 44-year-old citizen of the Netherlands, reported an act of home theft at the 37th Police Station.

In his account, he said that he was not at home and that when he returned, he noticed the disorder inside the house.

After inspecting the place, he noticed the disappearance of the cash of G. 50,000,000, 3,000,000 pesos and 200 dollars. In addition, the criminals took the alarm system with its accessories.

The event occurred yesterday between 12:00 and 14:15 approximately, in a house located in the San Antonio Ypecuru neighborhood of the city of Encarnación.

In this sense, police personnel from the Department of Criminalistics and Investigation of Punishable Acts were summoned for the rigorous procedure.

THEY ARREST A LOQUITO WITH A MACHETE

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) This afternoon, in the Fátima neighborhood of the City of Presidente Franco, the apprehension of Walter Cirilo Benítez Rojas, 21, Paraguayan, single, with a history of intentional homicide, theft aggravated and prohibition of carrying weapons and consuming alcoholic beverages. The event occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Avenida Nuestra Señora de Fátima and General Bernardino Caballero.

The patrol personnel responded to the call for help from Mrs. Carmen Beatriz Benítez, mother of the suspect. According to her story, her son was causing destruction and threatening with a machete. Upon arriving at the aforementioned place, they found the defendant inside his home, completely bloody and with a machete in hand.

Given the situation of flagrante delicto and the threat to the interveners, the individual played with the machete against the ground and threatened to injure them, which required the proportional use of force to ensure the safety of all those present. He was arrested by the interveners.

On the other hand, at 2:00 p.m., Juan Carlos Torres Báez, 44, residing in the San Miguel Villa Baja neighborhood of this city, appeared. Torres Báez filed a complaint under Act No. 300/2023, stating that he works as a private guard and that his motorcycle, Kenton brand, Custon/2007 model, red color, with registration No. 672 XAE Py, was stolen while he was covering the local “The Queen Disco”.

According to the neighbors, the apprehended man took the motorcycle at approximately 10:45 a.m. During the confrontation between the complainant and the accused, both were injured. Subsequently, the motorcycle was recovered in a neighbor’s private compound.

BOLT CHARGED FUEL AND RAJÓ WITHOUT PAYING

CAPIATÁ (Special Envoy) “Half-fat driver with a black shirt, pay attention,” says part of the publication by Fermín Caballero, who scolded a Bolt driver who refueled and did not pay.

It happened last Saturday, around 1:25 p.m., at a service station, near the Capiatá Military Academy. The vehicle is a Toyota Vitz without a plate, as can be seen in the images shared by the player, who will have to replace the money, according to what he told EXTRA.

“I charged him for G. 160,000 and he passed me a fistful of money; There was only G. 2,000 and G. 5,000, he passed me the money, I looked and he left at full speed later. There was about G. 38,000, that was what he paid and he ended up owing me about G. 120,000, ”he said.

“The boy was older, a bit chubby and he looks like he is 28 years old, he also had a beard,” he recalled.

The young man said that he decided to bring the case to light so that the pump workers are attentive and do not fall. Apparently he himself had removed the plate “on purpose”, he lowered it.

THEY ASK FOR PRISON FOR YOUNG MAN WHO INJURED HIS BROTHER WITH A MACHET

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) Prosecutor Carlos Antonio Almada requested the preventive detention of a young man accused of injuring his brother with a machete during a discussion that began due to private problems. The suspect is identified as Leandro Guzmán Ríos (23), who is deprived of liberty and faces a charge for serious injury.

The criminal attack occurred on May 24, at 8:00 p.m., on the public road at kilometer 16 of Acaray, about 2,000 meters from Route PY02, in the Minga Guazú district. The victim was Eusebio Alfonso Ríos.

According to the investigation, at that time the two brothers were talking in the street, until they began the verbal dispute. Next, Leandro Guzmán took a machete from his cart that he used to collect cans and inflicted two wounds on Eusebio, on both arms and he had to be hospitalized due to the seriousness of his condition.

Later, the alleged attacker fled the place, but the next day, that is, May 25, he was arrested by police officers in the area, by virtue of an order issued by prosecutor Carlos Almada. The machete allegedly used for the attack was also seized from the young man’s power.

Based on the elements of suspicion, prosecutor Almada presented the accusation and asked the Guarantee Court to order the preventive detention of the alleged person responsible for the attack, considering the seriousness of the act committed.

