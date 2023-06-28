Skylines 2 – what we know so far

Only a few months until the release of the successor to the urban development hit.

Bild: Colossal Order

The original Cities: Skylines was released in 2015 and quickly became a success for the Finnish developer Colossal Order. In 2022, a whopping 12 million units were reported to have been sold. No wonder, then, that the successor is eagerly awaited. The developer is currently busy publishing development diaries and we took a look for you and summarized the most interesting things.

A home for veterans

Colossal Order has set itself the goal that both newcomers and old hands who know the predecessor can quickly get by. The experience will therefore be strongly based on the first part, but should also ensure that the mechanics of the game can be learned quickly. The basic game principle “Create a city” will not change.

Improved road construction

However, Colossal Order promises some improvements. The road construction should be more flexible than in the first part. A so-called grid mode is on board, with which seamless city blocks can be created with just three clicks. It should also be possible to create two parallel roads at a fixed distance in the so-called parallel mode, which will be particularly important for nice curves. The road layout should also be made easier by more complex terrain. The construction of elevated roads should also be about as easy as building a bridge. Another new feature is the option of converting existing intersections into roundabouts. The customization options for the roads are also new.

There are still different road types, but the equipment of the road is left to the player and his preferences – for example, the users are free to install noise barriers on a motorway or not. An information system on the HUD gives you an overview of traffic and road information at all times.

In addition to the many traffic adjustments, the finished game should offer many ways to interact with pedestrians, such as building sidewalks, crosswalks, parking garages and bus stops.

smart citizens

When it comes to residents, Colossal Order is preparing another major innovation. While in Part 1 the residents made decisions based on distances, but without taking into account the road network, for example, the citizens in Cities: Skylines 2 based on wayfinding costs, taking into account factors such as travel costs and time as well as personal preferences. This should help to make the city even more realistic and lively. Ideally, this behavior will also affect traffic management and reduce traffic jams. There should also be significantly higher population figures than in the predecessor.

A clear step forward

One of the few but definitely relevant criticisms of the first part was the sometimes critical behavior of the AI ​​in traffic. When it comes to Colossal Order, this should be much smoother in the second part with the improved AI.

In the coming weeks we expect further updates from the developer studio and deeper insights into the development process of the mammoth project. We can hardly wait until we can finally lend a hand on October 24, 2023 and the city of our dreams is born.

Those: colossal order

