Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 9 – Technology Sloth

And we open the ninth door of this year’s lazy calendar. There’s a Google Nest Hub in there today! For the simple reason that no one here can say, I only make stuff for Amazon, although I don’t want to spoil the rest of the lazy calendar just yet. This is the second generation of the Google Nest Hub, which, like many other things, is often offered cheaper by Google on Black Friday. If you prefer to be out and about in the Google Cosmos and don’t want to talk to Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri, you have the chance to win a Google Nest Hub here. So hit the keys again and write a comment under the YouTube video and don’t forget to answer the question in the comment that is asked in the video.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

