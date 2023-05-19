Home » Sloths Five Episode 600 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth
Sloths Five Episode 600 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

by admin
This week with:
– Xiaomi brings Poco F5 and F5 Pro
– Huawei P60 Pro and Mate X3
– Google I/O 2023 with lots of AI and new pixel hardware
– Google is screwing on the advertising screw
– Apple brings Final Cut Pro to the iPad
– FB Messenger app flies from Apple Watch for WhatsApp for Wear OS
– Disney changes streaming strategy
– Twitter new CEO incoming and more (as always)
– MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
– Zelda Tears of Kingdom, Jack Ryan Finale und The Road Home
Entertainment of the week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
– Altes Star Wars AT-AT Qwertee
– Thanks for 600 episodes

