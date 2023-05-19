Sloths Five Episode 600 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

This week with:

– Xiaomi brings Poco F5 and F5 Pro

– Huawei P60 Pro and Mate X3

– Google I/O 2023 with lots of AI and new pixel hardware

– Google is screwing on the advertising screw

– Apple brings Final Cut Pro to the iPad

– FB Messenger app flies from Apple Watch for WhatsApp for Wear OS

– Disney changes streaming strategy

– Twitter new CEO incoming and more (as always)

– MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC

– Zelda Tears of Kingdom, Jack Ryan Finale und The Road Home

– Entertainment of the week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

– Altes Star Wars AT-AT Qwertee

– Thanks for 600 episodes

similar posts