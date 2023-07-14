Smeup expands into the distribution sector with Cointa

The policy of strategic acquisitions continues Smeep. The company has recently signed a preliminary agreement for theacquisition of 100% of the shares of Cointaa company from Monopoli (Bari) specialized in management solutions with a focus on Distribution for the sector ofAftermarket. This new partnership will allow Smeup to further enrich its offering and to consolidate its presence on the Italian and international market.

Thanks to Cointa, Smeup positions itself in the aftermarket market

With over 35 years of experience in the sector, Cointa has established itself as a point of reference in the aftermarket world and directly manages a customer base distributed throughout the national territory. Thanks to its constant commitment to research and experimentation, the company has developed innovative proprietary solutions for the market Distribution that respond to customer needs.

Analytics, traceability and risk management. Here is the Digitization we need

The acquisition of Cointa by Smeup will lead to the creation of important synergies between the two companies. Both boast industry-leading expertise of Distribution, which will be integrated to offer even more complete and innovative solutions. This enrichment of the group offer, already strengthened by the acquisition of VM Sistemi SpA in 2021will allow Smeup to meet the specific needs of the distribution sector and to accompany companies in theirs digital transformation.

The growth strategy for external lines

Smeup, with its registered office in Erbusco (BS) and offices throughout Northern and Central Italy, is a constantly growing company. With 548 collaborators and 2600 customers both in Italy and in the rest of the world, it is positioning itself as a leader in the information technology sector.

Smeup’s choice to focus on external growth through strategic acquisitions was a winning move that contributed to the sustainable development of company performanceleading the company to reach a turnover of 73 million euros in 2022.

The entry of Cointa represents an important step in consolidating its presence in the Apulian market and guaranteeing greater proximity to customers in Central-Southern Italywith the possibility of offering ever more complete and differentiated solutions.

Smeup strengthens its presence in Southern Italy

To guarantee continuity for resources, customers and the market, Cointa’s management, in the figures of Nicola Cisternino and Giampaolo Mangini, will maintain their current managerial duties and, with their entry into Cointa’s Board of Directors, they will be guaranteed delegation and operational autonomy. They will also contribute to promoting smeup’s entry into the Apulian market by representing the group and its entire offering. The roles of all collaborators will also remain unchanged, who will continue to provide support to current customers and to all companies that choose smeup solutions in the Apulian area.

Silvano Lancini, President of Smeupdeclared: “This operation has a double importance for us: it opens us up to the territorial coverage of Puglia, which is important for its proximity to customers in Southern Italy, and allows us to strengthen our offer of application and consultancy solutions in the world of Distribution with focus on the Aftermarket, a constantly growing sector.”

Nicola Cisternino, CTO and Vice President of Cointaunderlined the importance of digitization as an indispensable investment driver to remain on the market and differentiate and commented: “We are convinced that this partnership will allow us to aim for important growth targets that would otherwise be unthinkable.”

Giampaolo Mangini, Sales Manager of Cointa, expressed his satisfaction in undertaking this new challenge within a solid and structured group: “We believe that it is the right moment to consolidate our presence on the market in an organized context, where the possibilities of concentrating on the business further increase . We will continue to work personally to encourage the process of integration between our realities”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

