According to Jorge Lanata, “Wanda Nara has leukemia”

Wanda Nara She was urgently admitted and had to suspend her trip abroad due to the results of her most recent tests. that would not have turned out well. Although his family has avoided commenting so far, it was learned that his hospitalization would have been due to a picture of leukemia.

This was stated by the journalist Jorge Lanata on his radio program, after consulting three sources. The model and 36 year old driver She attended Los Arcos Sanatorium because, from the institution, they would have called her when they discovered that her studies had gone wrong and asked her to take more tests.

In addition, they confirmed that the wife of soccer player Mauro Icardi would have felt a severe abdominal pain and that, apparently, he would have an enlarged spleen.

What is leukemia, the disease suffered by Wanda Nara as confirmed by Jorge Lanata

What Jorge Lanata said about the health of Wanda Nara

“Many people you know what you have and no one is saying it. Since I’ve been working as a journalist for some time, I spoke with three different sources, two of them very close to Wanda Nara and another one close to the hospital and what nobody is saying and I don’t understand why there is a corporate thing about entertainment journalism if not to say: what Wanda Nara has leukemia”Lanata said.

“She was admitted to the Los Arcos Sanatorium on Wednesday night with severe abdominal pain. Blood tests indicated that she had very high white blood cellsthis indicates a hematological diseasealso had a very swollen spleen,” explained the driver of the cycle Lanata Without Filter (Radio Miter).

In that line, he added: “They are going to do a spinal tap to finish diagnosing this, which is already public but secret, what happens with this is strange”, at the same time that he indicated that there were already contacts of relatives of the businesswoman with Fundaleua center specializing in the treatment of leukemia.

Health of Wanda Nara: Ángel de Brito, Estefi Berardi and more, destroyed Jorge Lanata for his sayings

So far, from their environment they did not manifest themselves in this regard, but it transpired that the trip that Wanda had planned to do to Dubai was suspended.

what is leukemia

Leukemia it’s a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells in the blood, essential to fight infections. When a person has leukemia, their bone marrow makes abnormal white blood cells instead of healthy cells.

It is cancer of the blood-forming tissues in the body. including the bone marrow and lymphatic system“, specifies the specialized site Mayoclinic. As a result, the immune system is weakened and the body is vulnerable to different diseases.

Horacio Cabak shot Jorge Lanata for revealing that Wanda Nara has leukemia: “Everything is disastrous”

Leukemia.

Malignant cancer cells have the ability to interfere with the production of healthy red blood cells, platelets and leukocytes (mature white blood cells), which can trigger life-threatening symptoms as the number of normal blood cells is reduced.

On the other hand, the site explains that there are many types of leukemia. Some forms are more common in children and others occur mainly in adults.

Main types of leukemia

Treatments for leukemia can be complex and there are different strategies and resources that can be successful depending on the type of disease. Some of the best known are Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant and the targeted therapyDepending on the case.

The main types of leukemia are:

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL): It is the most frequent type of leukemia in children but it can also affect adults.

Acute myelogenous leukemia (AML): Acute myelogenous leukemia is a common type of leukemia. It affects both children and adults but is more common in the second group.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL): Chronic leukemia is more common in adults, and a person may feel fine for years without needing treatment.

Chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML): It mainly affects adults and sufferers have few or no symptoms for months or years before entering a phase in which the affected cells grow faster.

Wanda Nara requested a DNA test for her children for an unknown reason

What are the symptoms of leukemia

The symptoms of this disease vary depending on the type of leukemia. The most common signs and symptoms include the following:

Fever or chills Persistent fatigue, weakness Frequent or severe infections Weight loss without trying Swollen lymph nodes, enlarged liver or spleen Bleeding and bruising easily Recurrent nosebleeds Small red spots on the skin (petechia) Hyperhidrosis, especially from at night Pain or tenderness in the bones

