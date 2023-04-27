Home » Snapdragon Pro Series expands to Latin America – – Gamereactor
ESL FACEIT Group announced that the Snapdragon Pro Series will be expanded for the second year. The expansion will double down on the tour’s efforts in the Latin American region and will see it welcome Call of Duty: Mobile as a permanent fixture.

In the case of Call of Duty: Mobile, we can expect that title to be the Mobile Masters title, with a prize pool of $1.5 million. The first season of the Pro Series will also go directly to Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, and the second season will go directly to the Mobile Masters event.

As for the Latin America expansion, this will allow players in the region to join the fray not only in Call of Duty: Mobile, but also in Garena Free Fire, Asphalt 9, and more.

In Year 2 of the Snapdragon Pro Series, we’re told the tour will offer a $2,575,000 prize pool.

