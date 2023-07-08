Socomec Modulys XM, a new medium power UPS

Modulys XM makes its debut on the market, the medium power UPS presented by Socomec and unique in its kind because it is more reliable, flexible and built to last over time. Modulys XM is a modular UPS comprising a 50 kW power module and a series optimized of complete systems: Modulys XM, for 250 kW + 50 kW of redundancy; Modulys XM, for 600 kW + 50 kW redundancy.

Certified reliability

Modulys XM 50 kW power modules have a proven reliability of over 1,000,000 MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) hours, as certified by a third party company. At the same time, the double immunity to disturbances and the seismic resistance of Modulys XM were also certified, ascertaining the maximum degree of reliability.

A risk-free procedure

On-site personnel can hot-plug the power modules. The whole process is simple and risk-free: it takes just 2 minutes thanks to automatic firmware alignment, self-set parameters and full self-test, all automatic and performed without any human intervention. Static bypass and all other parts are also removable hot via front access, while the UPS is running and without any interruptions.

Modulys XM

There are many Modulys XM configurations available to create a customized solution. Specifically, more than 25 standardized and pre-engineered parts can be combined, allowing you to meet the most varied customer needs. Plus, with hot swappable power modules, system power can be increased on demand. On-site staff can climb the system by adding a plug-in module (for scalability), simply by inserting it, without any risk. Finally, the possibility of adding an additional bypass module and increasing the short-circuit current resistance makes Modulys XM unique on the market.

A low impact solution

The life span of Modulys XM exceeds 25 years in a data center environment and 20 years in the worst conditions. This quality satisfies a key requirement of the circular economy, which is to keep products in circulation longer. Durability has increased by 50% compared to market standards. Indeed Modulys XM has surpassed challenging accelerated stress and durability tests and has proven its worth beyond calculations and simulations. Furthermore, the future availability of the modules and all components is guaranteed for the entire service life of the UPS.

The always updated status of the UPS

Modulys XM is connected online and can be monitored remotely. SoLive, Socomec’s free mobile app, automatically provides updated UPS status, sending instant notification of any event.

Modulys XM debuts, a new medium power UPS

Alternatively, Socomec experts can provide 24/7 monitoring by notification or on-site technician if required. Finally, with Remote troubleshooting technology, Socomec experts can connect to the UPS system to perform tests and diagnoses remotely, without the carbon emissions linked to travel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

