What energy drinks do to our bodies

Energy drinks can be found in every beverage department of a supermarket – a few years ago this was not the case. Because when they came on the market, they were still a very controversial topic. But what actually happens to our body when we drink it regularly or even daily?

Again and again you can read about illnesses or bad after-effects in people who consume energy drinks very often. But what’s the point? Is it really because of the drinks themselves or maybe there are other reasons? And what does the caffeinated drink actually do to our bodies?

Experts warn against energy drinks

Lots of sugar, lots of caffeine and a few other substances we’ve never heard of. Of course, experts have done a lot of research into how energy drinks affect our bodies. In any case, they agree that one can a day does no harm. But that doesn’t have to apply to everyone.

If you are particularly reactive to the ingredients, it can also overreact. Diabetics should not consume energy drinks. Likewise, you should never drink more than one can a day. You could end up consuming way too much caffeine and sugar. That’s not really healthy.

If you have heart problems, you should definitely keep your hands off the drink. If you drink too much, there is a chance that your heart will be out of rhythm.

How long does an energy drink last?

After just ten minutes, the caffeine has arrived in the blood, and you notice it again ten minutes later. After about forty minutes, all the caffeine will be in your body. All the sugar releases dopamine, a happiness hormone. After about an hour, however, the beautiful magic is already over.

Despite the fact that you hardly notice anything after an hour, it takes much longer for the ingredients to be completely broken down. Half of the caffeine in the blood is only eliminated after five to six hours. After about twelve hours everything is really used up.

But these are only approximate guidelines. It also depends on age and gender. And the physical condition you are in is also a decisive factor.

