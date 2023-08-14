Home » SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server: IT security warning about new bug
SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server: IT security warning about new bug

There is a current IT Security Alert for SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server on 08/11/2023. The Linux and Windows operating systems and the SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Security Advisory (Status: 08/10/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server Security Advisory – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,6
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,8
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.6.

SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

SolarWinds Serv-U is FTP server software.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-35179.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
Linux, Windows

Products
SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server < 15.4.0 Hotfix 1 (cpe:/a:solarwinds:serv-u)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Solarwind Security Advisory vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

