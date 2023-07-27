sold over 40 million consoles…

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was launched at November 2020, in a very different global context from the one in which the console was presented in 2019. The COVID pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the production and distribution of the PS5, but it managed to come out on schedule. Sony had to deal with the difficulties related to the health crisis, and only after months did the supply chains stabilize enough to meet consumer demand.

Today, thanks to the support of PlayStation fans, the company announces that it has sold 40 million PS5 to players since launch day.

The 40 most loved PlayStation 5 games by gamers

With a post on its blog, Sony thanked the fans for the achievement, also underlining the incredible work of the developers. Indeed PS5 offers a catalog of over 2,500 gamesincluding some incredible titles released in the last couple of months, like Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV e Street Fighter 6. But what are the games most appreciated by players? Sony also answers this question, thanks to a survey aimed directly at gamers. Below are the 40 most loved titles.

