Some tips to prepare your smartphone for the holidays

Thanks to our guide on how to prevent your smartphone from overheating you survived the scorching days of early July, and now you can’t wait to take your beloved phone with you on vacation. Whether you go to the sea or to the mountains, however, there are some precautions to be taken for prepare your smartphone in the best possible way for the trip.

The first tip is to update the operating system and apps installed on the device. Outside the home you may find yourself without a stable Wi-Fi network, so the advice is to download everything you need before leaving: this means, in addition to the necessary updates, also that the time has come to download the your favorite Spotify playlist and the episode of that TV series that you want to enjoy on the go.

The second tip, also very important, is to check have made a backup of your data before departure: if you can use Google One for Android smartphones, for iPhones the advice is to choose iCloud. Everything you have on the device (photos, videos, chats, documents) should be saved on the network: in this way, if your device were to encounter some unpleasant accident or be stolen your data will not be lost with him.

If you don’t have a very recent smartphone, another trick to take could be to buy a good power bank for the trip. Remember that the holiday lifestyle is often more eventful than the working day one, that the heat affects the smartphone battery and that even the most intense use of the camera could take its toll: with a powerbank you will be sure to get through the day without having to look for a socket on the beach.

Another helpful tip is to check roaming conditions of your telephone network operator: obviously roaming in the EU is free, but the same is not true for “exotic” destinations such as Japan, the USA and tropical islands, nor for countries on the other side of the Mediterranean. If necessary, buy a suitable SIM before leaving!

