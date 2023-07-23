René Adler visits Lilli while filming: ex-national goalkeeper now holds a stroller | Regional

Hamburg – A 1.91 meter man is caringly pushing a stroller on the set of the big ZDF hit series “Notruf Hafen Kante” in Hamburg’s HafenCity!

It is ex-national keeper and ex-HSV goalkeeper René Adler (38) visiting his wife and actress Lilli Hollunder (37) with their children Billie (7 months) and Casper (3 years)! A nice family outing. Let’s see what mommy does all day…

Lilli is the new star of the police series as police chief inspector Isabell Nowak after her baby break. After a month of filming, her family wanted to see up close how she is doing in her new job.

Lilli swapped her uniform for civilian clothes. René Adler hands her son Casper

Foto: SylentPressHafenNews

With film colleague Marc Barthel (33, police chief Kris Freiberg) she hunts criminals at police station 21 at the port of Hamburg – sometimes in civilian clothes, sometimes in blue police uniforms! Of course, that makes the former Bundesliga professional and today’s sports presenter very proud! Together the parents showed the little ones everything.

also read

Lilli to BILD: “I was really happy that René was there with the kids. It was really exciting, especially for our three-year-old, to see Mama in a police uniform. I used to go to René’s games, now he visits me on the set. That’s just beautiful.”

The sought-after football expert and moderator always has her back in everyday life between the mother role and shooting dates. Lilli: “Although he travels a lot himself for work, he supports me wherever possible. I’m currently driving a really high workload.”

And what does René Adler say? He to BILD: “I’m really proud to see Lilli in her element and I think it’s funny and nice that I can now take pictures of her and her fans.”

Lilli Hollunder with TV colleague Marc Barthel in a series scene

Foto: SylentPressHafenNews

Lilli, who used to star in more than 400 episodes of the ARD soap opera “Verbotene Liebe”, feels really comfortable with “Notruf Hafen Kante”. She: “The team welcomed me with a lot of warmth. It’s a great working atmosphere. And my partner and I are starting to play pranks on each other.”

The ex-Bundesliga professional and the actress have been married since 2016, the couple lives in Hamburg

Foto: Stephan Wallocha

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

