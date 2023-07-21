World Cup: Switzerland dominate the Philippines

Switzerland logically dominated the Philippines (2-0), 46th in the FIFA rankings, this Friday in Dunedin, in group A of the Women’s World Cup. Pushed, the Nati players were almost surprised in the 16th minute by a goal from Katrina Guillou, disallowed for offside.

In difficulty against the opposing low block, the Swiss finally found the fault just before the break thanks to a rather generous penalty, awarded after intervention by the VAR, scored by PSG striker Ramona Bachmann (45th).

Faced with a limited Filipino formation (no shots on target), the Swiss women mastered the second half but often sinned in the finish, before taking shelter thanks to FC Zurich player Seraina Piubel (64th), opportunist in the area after a double save from Filipino goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel.

This success allows Inka Grings’ team to take the lead in Group A, on goal difference, ahead of New Zealand, who fell from Norway (1-0) on Thursday in the opening match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

