Low support for the government

With a participation of less than 100 people, in Neiva some workers, trade unionists, and pensioners marched on July 20 in support of the labor, pension, and health reforms that will be presented to Congress, adding that these projects would benefit the employment sector.

By: Gloria Camargo

July 20, the day of independence in Colombia, marked the installation of a new Congress that is faced with the task of debating important social reforms in the country.

In response to this situation, trade union organizations and unions mobilized in different cities of the country to express their support for the initiatives proposed by the Government of Gustavo Petro.

The president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores, Fabio Arias, led the demonstrations and stressed the importance of progressive social reforms that meet the demands and demands of the workers and various sectors of the population.

Among the reforms that stand out are the health, labor and pension reform, considered as fundamental pillars to improve the living conditions and well-being of citizens, according to the National Government.

The marches took place in cities such as Medellín, Cali, Bogotá, Cartagena, Barranqui, Ibagué, Huila and Manizales, where thousands of people came together to make their voices heard and show their support for government proposals. The demonstrators expressed their desire that these reforms translate into significant changes that promote the social and economic development of the country.

Support for these initiatives occurs in a polarized political context, where there are different opinions and positions regarding the proposed reforms. However, union organizations see these measures as an opportunity to move towards a more inclusive and just society, where well-being and equal opportunities for all citizens are guaranteed.

Education

With the beginning of the new legislative period in Colombia, the Colombian Federation of Education Workers, Fecode, ruled on the importance of the decisions that will be taken in Congress in relation to the reforms promoted by the Government and their impact on the country’s education system.

Fecode stressed that Congress will have to face crucial decisions that will define whether the path is paved for the main reforms proposed by the Government or if barriers that preserve the status quo are maintained, in line with the interests of the large economic unions. The teachers’ federation announced that it will also mobilize to express its rejection of the “school vouchers” project, which according to them, promotes the commodification of public education and the privatization of teaching.

The controversial “school vouchers” project, presented by Senator Paloma Valencia, from the Democratic Center, seeks to allow children in vulnerable situations to enter private schools, with the State assuming the costs of their studies.

Better labor and educational guarantees are some of the beneficial points highlighted by the unions of the national projects.

According to Valencia, the private educational system offers a higher educational quality compared to the public system, and that by enrolling minors in private schools, better training is guaranteed.

However, Fecode strongly rejected this initiative, arguing that it represents a new attempt by the right to hand over the public education budget to individuals, which threatens to destroy the public education system and reverse its secular and democratic nature.

The teachers’ federation believes that this project promotes patronage and business at the expense of public education, and strongly opposes any attempt to privatize education.

While some sectors support the idea of ​​providing more educational opportunities to vulnerable children through private schools, others argue that the focus should be on strengthening public education and guaranteeing its access and quality for all students.

Labour reform

Meanwhile, Julio César Reyes, president of the Union of Workers of the Department of Huila, indicated for this means of communication that he supports the labor reforms proposed by the National Government.

According to Reyes, these reforms “are a great opportunity to benefit base employees in the country. One of the aspects that he highlights is the new measure that establishes that the extra hour will begin at 6 in the afternoon, since the night in Colombia begins at 9 at night.

At the time, he added that this would be of great help to many fellow workers who would benefit from fair compensation for their extra effort.

He also advocated the need to break the contracts for the provision of services and make way for greater job stability. Considering that this measure is a logical continuation, since it would allow workers to be empowered and guarantee that they have the protection they deserve in their positions.

He also added the importance of improving labor benefits for employees, especially with regard to health. “Currently, very few grassroots workers have the privilege of having an EPS and enjoying adequate medical coverage, which affects their quality of life and that of their families,” he said.

Reyes affirmed that currently, in Huila, many workers are fathers and mothers who are heads of household, who struggle daily to support their families and face difficulties in reconciling their work and family life.

Julio César Reyes, president of the Union of Workers of the Department of Huila.

Unemployment and informality

In an interview also for Diario del Huila, Juan Pablo Tovar, president of the Unitary Confederation of Workers of Huila, highlighted the importance of July 20 as a historic date for the country, the day the cry for independence is celebrated.

From the union movement, Tovar indicated that this occasion is an opportunity to keep alive the struggle for independence in the current political context, characterized by neoliberal policies, which he assures “have affected the rights of citizens.”

He also added that with the start of a new legislative period, the reforms of the current National Government represent “the interests of the people and the union movement in search of real social progress.”

In addition, the president of the CUT Huila pointed out that the figures of labor informality in the department are worrying.

According to him, 70% of the urban population and 90% of the rural population are in the informal sector, which highlights the complexity of the situation compared to the national panorama.

Given that the local economy is driven mainly by national public resources, Tovar relates these figures to the content of the labor reform and considers that its impact could be more significant in the territory.

Juan Pablo Tovar, president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores del Huila.

In this sense, it highlights the importance of analyzing in detail the aspects of the labor reform, especially in relation to micro-enterprises and large companies.

Tovar also highlights that in Huila, the lack of industry and the predominant role of microenterprises in job creation mean that the focus of the labor reform must be adapted to the local reality.

Although the reform seeks to promote employment throughout the country, Tovar believes that in the case of Huila, specific aspects should be evaluated that take into account the particularities of the region, thus guaranteeing effective progress towards greater job stability and a reduction in informality.

