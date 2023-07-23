Home » The timeless Mediterranean diet: this is how you get back in shape and protect your health
The timeless Mediterranean diet: this is how you get back in shape and protect your health

The timeless Mediterranean diet: this is how you get back in shape and protect your health

Mediterranean diet still in the spotlight for its completeness and ability to prevent disease and cancer: here’s how

The Mediterranean diet is a culinary treasure that has ancient origins and in addition to offering good and tasty meals, it allows you to stay fit and healthy.

Its benefits have been studied and recognized by numerous scholars, nutrition experts and international organizations. In addition to being extremely tasty, this diet is considered a real weapon of mass prevention against tumors and diseases.

Mediterranean diet, the benefits of healthy eating

The Mediterranean diet is based on the habit of consuming a wide variety of foods from a wide range of food groups. The basics of this diet include fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, fish, nuts and moderate wine during meals.

One of its strengths is the high content of antioxidants, vitamins e minerals present in its main ingredients. These nutrients play a key role in protecting our body’s cells and preventing cellular damage that can lead to the development of cancer.

Mediterranean diet: the best for health – Tantasalute.it

Epidemiological studies have shown that the adoption of Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of the onset of various types of cancer, such as colorectal canceril breast canceril prostate cancer and the ovarian cancer. One of the main reasons for this protection is the presence of phytochemicals, such as polyphenols found in red wine, which have demonstrated anticancer properties.

Furthermore, a healthy and balanced diet such as the typical Mediterranean one is highly rich in fibers which play an important role in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. The fibers contribute to the reduction of the levels of cholesterol in the blood, of the blood pressure and ofinflammation. These factors are closely related to an increased risk of developing heart disease. In addition, the presence of monounsaturated fats, such as those found inolive oilIn the pesce and in nightsprotects heart health and reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke.

In addition to the preventive effect on diseases, the Mediterranean diet it can help maintain a healthy weight, too. The main foods of the diet, such as fruit e vegetables, are rich in fiber and low in calories, allowing you to feel full for longer. Furthermore, the monounsaturated fats present in the Mediterranean diet help regulate appetite and reduce fat accumulation.

See also  Silvio Berlusconi's illnesses, from cancer to heart operations - breaking latest news

This type of diet is good for the body, but also for the mind. Several studies have shown that this diet is associated with a lower risk of developing neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Nutrients in the diet, such as antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, have anti-inflammatory and nervous system protective properties.

