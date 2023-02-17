advertising

CORSAIR has just announced a new addition to its critically acclaimed HS line of gaming headsets: the HS65 WIRELESS Gaming Headset. This sleek, lightweight headset offers two ways to connect to your game, via low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, so you can listen across all your systems and devices. Available in black and white, the HS65 WIRELESS gaming headset offers advanced audio personalization with Sonarworks SoundID technology to tailor the sound just for you.

The HS65 WIRELESS gaming headset uses integrated Sonarworks SoundID technology to create dynamic personal audio. Easily accessible within CORSAIR iCUE software, SoundID uses quick sound tests to find your unique listening preferences and creates personalized audio EQ profiles to fine-tune your audio experience. Combined with Dolby Audio 7.1-channel surround sound on PC and Mac, you get professional-grade sound at no extra cost.

With the HS65 WIRELESS gaming headset, you can play games and listen to music completely untethered, and the 24-hour battery life allows you to game without worrying about headset life. Additional Bluetooth functionality supports mobile chat, phone calls and gaming audio on more devices. Omnidirectional microphones capture your voice clearly, and wireless latency is virtually zero, so you can reliably interact with games and other gamers as always.

The quality and reliability of the HS65 WIRELESS gaming headset is also reflected in its unique design, including a solid reinforced aluminum construction and mesh grille earcups. Plush leatherette memory foam earpads and a padded headband deliver a great listening experience you won’t want to put down. The HS65 WIRELESS Gaming Headset only weighs 275 grams, you can easily wear it on your head for listening to music and playing games.

The HS65 WIRELESS gaming headset has an incredibly lightweight frame and immersive sound, allowing you to enjoy wireless audio day or night.

HS55 WIRELESS Gaming Headset

CORSAIR is also launching another new gaming headset, the HS55 WIRELESS, which weighs only 266 grams and offers low-latency wireless connectivity options with long battery life. Equipped with Dolby Audio 7.1-channel surround sound, press play and you’ll be free from wires, so you can relax and enjoy great sound all day long.

According to the agent FELTON, CORSAIR’s new HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets will be released in mid-February 2023, and the suggested retail price is: HS65 WIRELESS Gaming Headset (White/Black) HK$948, HS55 WIRELESS Gaming Headset (White/Black) HK $848. For more product information about CORSAIR, please contact the agent FELTON DISTRIBUTION LTD (Tel: +852 2273-8393).

FELTON Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FeltonHK

Corsair Hong Kong Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CorsairHongKong