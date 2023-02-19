Home Technology SONY FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens spy photos leaked for the first time, expected to be released this month
Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM is rumored to be released on February 21, and the first batch of spy photos have been leaked on foreign websites.

Judging from the leaked spy photos, its size is more compact than Sony’s current FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens, and its size should be close to 35mm F1.4 GM. At the same time, the lens has an AF/MF switch and a focus hold button.

It is reported that the focus of the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens is very precise, and there is almost no distortion, and the vignetting is only about 1 stop.

As for the price, it is rumored that the price of the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens is 1,850 Euros (about HK$15,560). As a comparison, the price of the current FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens is about 16,900 yuan.

Other known specifications

  • 11 aperture blades
  • Filter diameter: 67mm (72mm for F1.2 GM)
  • Minimum focusing distance: 0.41m (0.4m for F1.2 GM)
  • Support weather tight
  • No optical image stabilization
