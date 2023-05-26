Home » SONY released a new version of the PS5 portable game console = expected to be released in the second half of this year | Nippon.com
SONY released a new version of the PS5 portable game console = expected to be released in the second half of this year

SONY released a new version of the PS5 portable game console = expected to be released in the second half of this year

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will officially release the “Play Station (PS) 5” portable game console “Project Q” in the second half of this year. It has an 8-inch display integrated with a game controller, and through a wireless network (Wi-Fi) connection, you can remotely enjoy games installed on the PS5 console.

The company announced on the 25th. Details and prices will be announced at a later date. “PS is keen to innovate, not just in the games we play, but in how we play them,” SIE president Jim Ryan said in a video released Wednesday. Among them, the first wireless headset in the PS brand that can be connected to a computer and a smart phone will also be officially released.

Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to release the portable game console “Project Q” before the end of the year (extracted from YouTube video)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

