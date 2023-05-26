SONY released a new version of the PS5 portable game console = expected to be released in the second half of this year | Nippon.com

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will officially release the “Play Station (PS) 5” portable game console “Project Q” in the second half of this year. It has an 8-inch display integrated with a game controller, and through a wireless network (Wi-Fi) connection, you can remotely enjoy games installed on the PS5 console.

The company announced on the 25th. Details and prices will be announced at a later date. “PS is keen to innovate, not just in the games we play, but in how we play them,” SIE president Jim Ryan said in a video released Wednesday. Among them, the first wireless headset in the PS brand that can be connected to a computer and a smart phone will also be officially released.

Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to release the portable game console “Project Q” before the end of the year (extracted from YouTube video)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]