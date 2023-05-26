Diet, what to eat (and what not) to live ten years longer and in good health

The diet can be a valid ally to gain up to ten years of life (for good salute), and it’s never too late to start following the centenarians’ food lifestyle, which has nothing to do with calculating calorie the weight of protein.Let alone the hiring of vitamins.

I know the genetics,according to some studies, it affects 25% of life expectancy, everything else depends on lifestyle: diet, physical exercisesurrounding environment. As for thedietexcessive consumption of proteins, saturated fats and sugars accelerates not only theaging, but also pathologies such as diabetes, obesity, tumors, cardiovascular diseases. Let’s see how to take care of your body through the food.