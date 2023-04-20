SONY Releases 4K HDR Flagship Monitor: Dual LCD Screen Brightness 4000nit | XFastest News

SONY released a few days ago30.5-inch 4K HDR Flagship Benchmark Monitor BVM-HX3110。

The new product adopts the dual LCD panel independently developed by SONY, which has excellent anti-reflection effect and cooperates with advanced signal processing technology.Supports 4000nit peak brightness, enabling purer black restorationwhich can fully meet the stringent display and color correction requirements during on-site monitoring and post-production.

SONY 4K HDR Flagship Benchmark Monitor BVM-HX3110

TRIMASTER HX series monitors have always been highly praised by users for their accurate color reproduction, stable and smooth picture presentation and high-precision imaging. On this basis, BVM-HX3110 adoptsHigh-brightness LCD screen with excellent anti-reflection effect, and introduces a new optional Fast Pixel Response mode to reduce motion blur.

In addition, the wider viewing angle of the monitor and the advanced SMPTE ST2110 signal standard IP interface further improve the SONY Networked Live network production and broadcasting solution.

The previously released BVM-HX310 is still available as a companion model to the BVM-HX3110, providing consistent color reproduction, gamma curve and operation.

Anti-reflective high-brightness LCD screen

Wider Monitor Viewing Angle

Selectable Fast Pixel Response mode reduces motion blur

The VM-HX3110 serves as a flagship benchmark monitor, whileFeatures include waveform monitor/vectorscope (WF/VS), false color, focus assist, closed captioning, 3D LUT processing, quad-screen and dual-sided display modes, and more.

In addition to the fast pixel response mode, there are more optional functions, such as support for JPEG-XS and Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), as well as support for HDR/SDR conversion and user 3D LUT signal output.

SMPTE ST2110 signal standard IP interface

The BVM-HX3110 adopts the same color gamut as other SONY professional-grade monitors, and can work seamlessly with a variety of monitors, such as the BVM-HX310, PVM-X and LMD-A series monitors, including the just released wide color gamut 18.4 inch HD HDR monitor LMD-A1802.

SONY professional monitor color gamut

The price of SONY’s 4K HDR flagship benchmark monitor BVM-HX3110 has not yet been announced, and it is expected to go on sale in November 2023; the high-definition HDR monitor LMD-A180 is planned to go on sale in autumn 2023.

source