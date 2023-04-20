Freight train derails between Sesto and Castello, rail traffic paralysed [notiziediprato.it]

Chaos in railway traffic due to an accident involving a freight train between the stations of Sesto Fiorentino and Castello. At the moment the line between Prato and Florence is completely blocked with all trains stopped. The high-speed services on the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome lines are affected by the interruption.

Following the “diversion” of a freight wagon, explains FS, the infrastructure was damaged but fortunately no injuries were reported. The Rfi technicians are at work but traffic will remain severely compromised for the next few hours with the partial and total cancellation of High Speed ​​and regional journeys. In the north direction some high speed connections are guaranteed up to Florence and in the south direction up to Bologna.



The inconvenience in all the city stations for hundreds of students and commuters who found themselves faced with the cancellation of their trains was considerable. Fs has arranged for replacement buses but, as it is easy to imagine, it is not easy to reorganize the service. The municipal police are present with some patrols to regulate traffic and allow the buses to load passengers.