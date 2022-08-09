The Municipal Health Commission this morning (August 9) Notification: From 0 to 24:00 on August 8, 2022, there will be no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and asymptomatic infections. There were 2 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 7 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 8, 2022, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia. 3 cases were cured and discharged.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 8, 2022, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

August 8, 2022 0-24:00,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report2 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. Nine patients were cured and discharged, including five from the United States, one from Ghana, one from Canada, one from the United Kingdom and one from the United Arab Emirates.

case1For Taiwan residents, visiting relatives in Taiwan area, departing from Taiwan area, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 4, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Chinese nationality, working in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 7, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

2 imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmenttrackedclose contact with the flight68 people have been quarantined and observed。

From 0 to 24:00 on August 8, 2022, 7 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, living in Hong Kong, departing from Hong Kong, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 30, 2022,After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2Chinese nationality, working in Singapore, starting from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1, 2022,After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3. Asymptomatic infected persons 4All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection3 Visiting relatives in Canada, asymptomatic infection 4 living in Canada, asymptomatic infection 3, asymptomatic infection 4 departing from Canada, taking the same flight, arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 6, 2022,After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5. Asymptomatic infected persons 6All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection5 Studying in the United States, asymptomatic infection 6 working in the United States, asymptomatic infection 5, asymptomatic infection 6 departing from the United States, taking the same flight, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 7, 2022,After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection7Chinese nationality, working in Russia, starting from Russia, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 7, 2022,After entering the customs, they will be quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test is abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

7 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation，trackedclose contact with the flight210 people have been quarantined and observed。

From 0 to 24:00 on August 8, 2022, 20 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 9 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 11 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on August 8, 2022, a total of 153 local confirmed cases, 170 were cured and discharged, 7 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 650 were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as ofAt 24:00 on August 8, 2022, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 4962 cases, 4895 cases were discharged, and 67 cases were treated in hospital.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.